Kremlin: Trump Did Not Ask Putin for Ceasefire in Ukraine During Phone Call

US President Donald Trump did not request a ceasefire in Ukraine during his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Responding to questions from journalists, Peskov said that the issue of demanding a ceasefire from Russia was not raised during the conversation between the two leaders.
"No such conditions were put forward. This has been stated repeatedly. The modalities related to a ceasefire are already well understood. Everyone is also well aware of President Putin's consistent position,” said Dmitry Peskov.
The statement came after reports about the recent phone conversation between Putin and Trump, which lasted approximately one hour.
During the call, Putin informed the US president about what he described as successful advances by the Russian Armed Forces in the zone of the special military operation.
The Russian leader also expressed a positive assessment of mediation efforts undertaken by Trump and his team in attempts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the conversation between the Russian and American leaders was constructive and businesslike.
Ushakov noted that the discussion lasted about an hour and covered several aspects of the international situation, including the conflict in Ukraine.
