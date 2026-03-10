World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Trump Did Not Ask Putin for Ceasefire in Ukraine During Phone Call

World

US President Donald Trump did not request a ceasefire in Ukraine during his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

2024 Astana CSTO Summit (15)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official website of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kremlin Comment on the Putin-Trump Call

Responding to questions from journalists, Peskov said that the issue of demanding a ceasefire from Russia was not raised during the conversation between the two leaders.

"No such conditions were put forward. This has been stated repeatedly. The modalities related to a ceasefire are already well understood. Everyone is also well aware of President Putin's consistent position,” said Dmitry Peskov.

The statement came after reports about the recent phone conversation between Putin and Trump, which lasted approximately one hour.

Discussion of the Situation in Ukraine

During the call, Putin informed the US president about what he described as successful advances by the Russian Armed Forces in the zone of the special military operation.

The Russian leader also expressed a positive assessment of mediation efforts undertaken by Trump and his team in attempts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Constructive Dialogue Between the Leaders

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the conversation between the Russian and American leaders was constructive and businesslike.

Ushakov noted that the discussion lasted about an hour and covered several aspects of the international situation, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a one-hour phone call to discuss the Iran crisis, negotiations over Ukraine, and the situation in Venezuela.

Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Middle East War Pushes Gulf Monarchies to Reconsider Trillion-Dollar Investments Oleg Artyukov Why Russia Is Central to Asia's Energy Security Amid Gulf Turmoil Hriday Sarma
