Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing the international situation, including developments around Iran, negotiations over Ukraine, and the situation in Venezuela.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

Putin and Trump Resume Direct Dialogue

The call was initiated by Trump, who contacted Putin to discuss the development of the current international situation, according to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

"The conversation was businesslike, frank, and constructive, as is usually the case in dialogue between the Russian and American leaders,” said Yuri Ushakov, aide to the President of Russia.

The discussion lasted around one hour. According to Ushakov, the two leaders had not spoken by phone for several months, with their previous conversation taking place at the end of December 2025.

Both presidents expressed readiness to maintain regular communication in the future.

Focus on Iran and Ukraine

According to the Kremlin official, the central topics of the conversation were the situation around Iran and negotiations related to the conflict in Ukraine.

"President Putin shared his views on resolving the Iranian conflict, including conclusions drawn from his discussions with leaders of Gulf states,” Ushakov noted.

The leaders also briefly discussed the political situation in Venezuela.

Earlier, on March 7, Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Moscow reiterated its principled position calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the rejection of military solutions to the problems surrounding Iran and the broader Middle East.

Putin Praises Trump's Mediation Efforts

During the conversation, Putin positively assessed the mediation efforts undertaken by Trump and his team in attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"From our side, a positive assessment was expressed regarding the mediation efforts undertaken by Donald Trump and his team,” Ushakov said.

The Russian president also informed his American counterpart about what he described as successful advances by Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation, suggesting that these developments could encourage Kyiv to move toward a settlement.

A planned meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States scheduled for this week was postponed due to the escalation of hostilities involving Iran. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv remains ready to hold talks at any time and in any format that could help resolve the armed conflict.