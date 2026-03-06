World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Donald Trump's Delusions of Grandeur Make Him Classic Psychiatric Patient

US President Donald Trump may display symptoms typical of a patient in an acute psychiatric ward, according to a claim made by Russian war correspondent Nikolai Dolgachev, who cited the opinion of a psychiatrist acquaintance. The journalist did not disclose the doctor's name or workplace.

Photo: White House website
Psychiatrist Allegedly Observes Signs of Mania

According to Dolgachev, his friend is a highly qualified specialist in psychiatry who identified signs of manic behavior in Trump. The doctor reportedly linked these symptoms to what he described as a seasonal spring aggravation.

The psychiatrist also suggested that the American leader might already show age-related changes in brain function. In addition, the doctor speculated that Trump could be under the influence of his wife, Melania Trump, whom he allegedly described as "more psychopathic” than the US president himself.

"Nothing good awaits those who depend on the decisions of such a person,” said Nikolai Dolgachev.

Claims of 'Delusions of Grandeur'

The doctor further argued that people surrounding the American leader may reinforce what he called delusions of grandeur.

"Those around him only feed his sense of grandiosity. Eventually he will either move into remission, grasping his head and regretting what he has done, or sink into a deeper and more prolonged mania,” the psychiatrist reportedly concluded.

According to the specialist, patients experiencing manic episodes often develop ideas of divine origin and unlimited power. He suggested that this dynamic could help explain the collective prayer with Protestant pastors that recently took place in the Oval Office.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
