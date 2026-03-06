World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Faces Possible Tomato Shortage as 1,500 Truckers Remain Stranded in Iran

World

Russia may soon experience shortages of tomatoes and other imported produce after hundreds of cargo trucks became stranded in Iran amid escalating military tensions in the region, according to the Telegram channel Mash.

A woman picking tomatoes
Photo: Freepik by prostooleh
A woman picking tomatoes

More than 1,500 Russian long-haul truck drivers reportedly cannot leave Iran as the conflict disrupts transportation routes and border crossings.

Thousands of Trucks Blocked at Iran-Azerbaijan Border

According to the report, Russian drivers delivered grain, cereals, and flour to Tehran. On their return journey they loaded trucks with fruit and vegetables destined for Russia.

The drivers warn that if they cannot leave soon, the food cargo may spoil, leading to losses worth hundreds of millions.

"Our trucks brought grain, cereals, and flour to Tehran. On the way back we loaded vegetables and fruit. If we are not allowed to leave soon, the products will spoil. That means hundreds of millions in losses,” drivers said, according to the report.

The situation could also trigger shortages of several types of produce in the North Caucasus Federal District. The list includes tomatoes, lemons, grapefruits, grapes, peppers, and cherries.

Many of the drivers remain stranded in the city of Astara, located near the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

During the night of March 5-6, about one hundred trucks managed to cross the border, but roughly 1,400 vehicles still wait for permission to pass.

Communication Blackout Complicates Situation

The stranded drivers say they cannot contact the Russian Embassy because internet and mobile communications in the region are being jammed.

The communication blackout has left many transport operators without reliable information about when border crossings might reopen.

Shipping Through the Strait of Hormuz Nearly Stops

Meanwhile, maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has also slowed dramatically.

Data from the Joint Maritime Information Center shows that vessel movement through the strategic waterway has almost completely stopped after warnings from Iran about halting navigation following attacks by the United States and Israel.

Over the past twenty-four hours, not a single oil tanker has passed through the strait, and only two commercial transit voyages were recorded.

The disruption highlights the broader economic consequences of the escalating crisis in the Middle East, which now threatens both energy routes and food supply chains.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
World
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
Ukraine–Hungary Conflict Intensifies Over Druzhba Pipeline and EU Funding
World
Ukraine–Hungary Conflict Intensifies Over Druzhba Pipeline and EU Funding
Who Influences US Policy on Israel? Marco Rubio Explains Who Rules Washington
Americas
Who Influences US Policy on Israel? Marco Rubio Explains Who Rules Washington
Popular
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base

The U.S. strike on Iran’s Bandar Abbas naval base reportedly sank the country’s most advanced Kilo-class submarine, raising concerns about the future strength of Iran’s navy

Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately
Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately
Iran Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport
Iran Warns of Strike on Dimona Reactor if Israel Attempts Regime Change
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket Petr Ermilin Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran? Lyuba Lulko Qatar Halts LNG Production After Attack, Raising Fears of Global Energy Supply Shock Oleg Artyukov
Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran?
Iran Strikes US Military Position in Erbil as Tehran Expands Military Campaign
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Last materials
Russia Faces Possible Tomato Shortage as 1,500 Truckers Remain Stranded in Iran
Russia and China Support Iran 'Politically and Otherwise' Amid Middle East War
Hungary Halts Fuel Deliveries to Ukraine After Russian Oil Transit Stops on Druzhba Pipeline
Tehran Risks Losing Billions as UAE Explores Asset Freeze
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran?
Ukraine–Hungary Conflict Intensifies Over Druzhba Pipeline and EU Funding
Sterilization and Pet Health: Why Dogs and Cats May Gain Weight After Surgery
Qatar Halts LNG Production After Attack, Raising Fears of Global Energy Supply Shock
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.