Russia Faces Possible Tomato Shortage as 1,500 Truckers Remain Stranded in Iran

Russia may soon experience shortages of tomatoes and other imported produce after hundreds of cargo trucks became stranded in Iran amid escalating military tensions in the region, according to the Telegram channel Mash.

Photo: Freepik by prostooleh A woman picking tomatoes

More than 1,500 Russian long-haul truck drivers reportedly cannot leave Iran as the conflict disrupts transportation routes and border crossings.

Thousands of Trucks Blocked at Iran-Azerbaijan Border

According to the report, Russian drivers delivered grain, cereals, and flour to Tehran. On their return journey they loaded trucks with fruit and vegetables destined for Russia.

The drivers warn that if they cannot leave soon, the food cargo may spoil, leading to losses worth hundreds of millions.

The situation could also trigger shortages of several types of produce in the North Caucasus Federal District. The list includes tomatoes, lemons, grapefruits, grapes, peppers, and cherries.

Many of the drivers remain stranded in the city of Astara, located near the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

During the night of March 5-6, about one hundred trucks managed to cross the border, but roughly 1,400 vehicles still wait for permission to pass.

Communication Blackout Complicates Situation

The stranded drivers say they cannot contact the Russian Embassy because internet and mobile communications in the region are being jammed.

The communication blackout has left many transport operators without reliable information about when border crossings might reopen.

Shipping Through the Strait of Hormuz Nearly Stops

Meanwhile, maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has also slowed dramatically.

Data from the Joint Maritime Information Center shows that vessel movement through the strategic waterway has almost completely stopped after warnings from Iran about halting navigation following attacks by the United States and Israel.

Over the past twenty-four hours, not a single oil tanker has passed through the strait, and only two commercial transit voyages were recorded.

The disruption highlights the broader economic consequences of the escalating crisis in the Middle East, which now threatens both energy routes and food supply chains.