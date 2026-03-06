Russia and China Support Iran 'Politically and Otherwise' Amid Middle East War

Russia and China are assisting Iran "politically and otherwise,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with NBC when asked about international support for Tehran during its confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by KHAMENEI.ir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Abbas Araghchi

The journalist then asked whether Russia had provided military assistance after American and Israeli attacks began.

"You know, we worked with each other in the past, and that cooperation has continued and, I believe, will continue,” Abbas Araghchi replied.

The Iranian foreign minister added that military cooperation between Iran, Asian partners, and Russia is no secret.

Iran Avoids Details on Military Cooperation

The interviewer again attempted to clarify whether other countries had directly supported Iran during its exchange of strikes with the United States and Israel.

"I will not provide all the details of our cooperation with other countries in the middle of a war,” Abbas Araghchi said.

His remarks came amid growing speculation about the extent of international backing behind Tehran as the confrontation expands across the region.

Russia Denies Involvement in the Conflict

The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion that Russia participates in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, said the war unfolding around Iran does not involve Moscow.

"The war that is taking place is not our war,” Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether Russia should influence developments in the region.

He also stated that Iran has not asked Russia for assistance, including military aid.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow demands guarantees from the United States for the safety of Russian citizens and property amid the crisis surrounding Iran.

"We are raising with the American side, in imperative terms, all aspects of ensuring the security of our foreign missions, our citizens, and our property,” Sergei Ryabkov explained.

According to the diplomat, this issue remains the only topic that Moscow and Washington currently discuss through bilateral channels.

Warnings of Wider Regional Escalation

On March 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing concern that the armed confrontation around Iran could spread across the entire Middle East. The ministry called on all parties to cease hostilities immediately.

Following the statement, Oded Yosef, Israel's ambassador to Moscow, said Russia could play a meaningful mediating role in the conflict. However, he added that such a role would require Moscow to stop what he described as the "public recognition” of Tehran's actions.

Analyst Says Iranian Strikes Disrupted Air Defense Systems

Meanwhile, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson argued that Iranian strikes against radar installations have disrupted the air defense systems used by the United States and Israel.

"The United States and its allies rely on a so-called multilayered air defense system. Imagine a pyramid. Those radars were destroyed early on. As a result, both the United States and Israel were effectively blinded,” Larry Johnson said.

The analyst noted that the destruction of radar stations would make it more difficult for Washington and Tel Aviv to determine the timing and targets of Iranian missile launches.

According to Larry Johnson, Tehran's strategy in the current confrontation differs significantly from the approach used during last summer's escalation.