Melania Trump’s UN Speech Criticized for Omitting Iranian Tragedy

Russia has criticized US First Lady Melania Trump for her recent United Nations speech on the protection of children during armed conflicts, pointing out that her remarks made no reference to Iranian schoolchildren killed in a US strike. The comments were made by Konstantin Dolgov, Russia's ambassador to the UN, in an interview with the newspaper Vzglyad.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ First Lady Melania Trump speaking in 2015 (cropped)

Omission of Iranian Tragedy Raises Questions

According to Dolgov, while the topic addressed by the First Lady is important, her failure to mention the deaths of Iranian children makes the speech appear strange and cynical. He emphasized that without concrete examples, such statements fall into a generic "for all that is good, against all that is bad” narrative. Historically, he noted, Western representatives' calls for child protection at the UN have not led to accountability for tragedies, citing incidents in Donbas, Syria, and Yugoslavia as examples where no one was punished.

Alleged Western Double Standards

The diplomat also highlighted what he sees as enduring Western double standards in both politics and media coverage. He explained that when terrorist attacks occur in Europe or the US, they receive extensive media attention for weeks or months. In contrast, tragedies in Donbas, Syria, or Yugoslavia receive far less coverage and accountability. Against this backdrop, Dolgov praised Moscow's calls for a ceasefire in Iran and the resumption of diplomatic efforts as a constructive alternative.

UN Security Council Session and Background

Melania Trump chaired a UN Security Council session focused on the safety and education of children during armed conflicts. During the session, she expressed hope for the swift return of peace and extended condolences to the families of US soldiers, without specifying the conflict in question. Previously, President Donald Trump lauded the First Lady's work with Russia and Ukraine, noting her efforts in reuniting children with their families in both countries.

The strike on the elementary school in the Iranian city of Minab killed 148 people and injured another 95, Iranian Tasnim news agency said citing the district attorney.

According to the prosecutor, most of the dead were students (the school had girls); their parents and staff were also among the victims.

The attack on the school was reported on the morning of February 28.