World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?

World

On March 2, a remarkable and unprecedented event occurred: the United States Air Force lost three F-15E Strike Eagles in a single mission over the Persian Gulf. The incident has drawn attention to the operational hazards of intercepting Iranian drones in this volatile region.

F-15 Strike Eagle (185530856)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TMWolf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
F-15 Strike Eagle (185530856)

F-15E Strike Eagles Intercept Iranian UAVs

The fighter-bombers were tasked with intercepting Iranian attack drones over Kuwait, a mission that has become routine since the so-called "Twelve-Day War." The Strike Eagles employ 70-mm HYDRA rockets equipped with Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) kits, converting unguided rockets into precision munitions that track targets using laser designation and heat signatures. During similar operations last summer, F-15Es reportedly shot down dozens of drones launched by Iran.

Airspace Deconfliction in Past Operations

During previous campaigns, US Air Forces carefully deconflicted airspace to avoid friendly fire from allied air defenses. Air corridors over Syria, extending to Jordan and Israel, were strictly controlled. Any target crossing these boundaries automatically became vulnerable to regional air defenses. Historically, this system functioned effectively, allowing Strike Eagles to neutralize drones with minimal losses.

What Went Wrong in Epic Fury

In the current Operation Epic Fury, the F-15Es were again stationed in Jordan, mirroring last year's deployment. However, three aircraft ended up outside their designated zone, within the engagement radius of active air defenses. Experts suggest the Iranian UAV incursions over Kuwait were unexpected and forced US Central Command to risk deploying the Strike Eagles.

Kuwait's Patriot missile systems, technically compatible with F-15Es via the LINK-16 digital channel, are designed to identify US aircraft as friendly. However, reports indicate that all three F-15Es were shot down almost simultaneously, suggesting that the Patriots were operating in automatic mode without active identification signals or that the communication link was interrupted. As a result, the missiles mistakenly engaged the aircraft as hostile.

Lessons and Implications

While the incident may spark criticism, it reflects the growing complexity of modern military technology. Even highly trained crews cannot always prevent system failures. In this case, US Central Command made a calculated risk to protect Kuwaiti skies, highlighting the fine balance between operational necessity and the potential for catastrophic error.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Hotspots and Incidents
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Russia and China Reject Nuclear Claims Against Iran Amid Escalation
World
Russia and China Reject Nuclear Claims Against Iran Amid Escalation
Popular
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order

As Washington bets on a swift triumph in the Persian Gulf, Moscow and Beijing rally a widening coalition that could turn a regional war into a strategic setback for the United States.

A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order Lyuba Lulko Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East Alexander Shtorm Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz Andrey Mihayloff
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Last materials
Freight Rates Surge and Insurance Hits 20% as Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Oil Market
S-350 Vityaz vs. PrSM: Moscow Has Old Tools to Stop America’s New Strike Weapon
Sea Ice at Russia’s Northern Tip Reaches Highest Level in Six Years
US Embassy Riyadh Attack Sparks Warning from Trump
Kremlin Signals Mediation Role as US Operation in Iran Complicates Ukraine Talks
Russia and China Reject Nuclear Claims Against Iran Amid Escalation
Russian Ballerina Claims Actor Jim Carrey Died Long Ago
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
Oil Shock and Drone Surge: How the Iran Conflict Could Rewrite Ukraine’s Fate
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.