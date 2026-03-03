World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Signals Mediation Role as US Operation in Iran Complicates Ukraine Talks

World

President Vladimir Putin assured several Middle Eastern leaders that he would convey their concerns to Iran regarding strikes on regional infrastructure, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to RIA Novosti.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: Portal of the Mayor and Government of Moscow / mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of the Government of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

Moscow Signals Willingness to Facilitate Dialogue

"In practically all of yesterday's conversations, President Putin said he would pass along the deep concern over strikes on their infrastructure to our Iranian colleagues, taking advantage of the dialogue we maintain with the Iranian leadership,” Peskov stated when asked whether the Russian leader acts as a mediator in the conflict.

Peskov emphasized that Putin continues to make every effort to promote de-escalation in the Middle East. He added that the Russian president has another international phone call scheduled later in the day.

Middle East Escalation Adds to Washington's Agenda

The worsening situation in the Middle East has created additional challenges for the administration of US President Donald Trump, alongside efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.

When asked about the possibility of a new round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, he noted that no clarity exists regarding the timing or venue of such a meeting.

"There are no indications at this point, but it is obvious that the Americans have gained more work these days,” Peskov remarked.

No Date Set for New Ukraine Talks

Peskov also told TASS that neither the location nor the date for a new trilateral meeting on the Ukrainian settlement has been determined. The Kremlin will provide updates once information becomes available, he said.

He added that it is "hardly possible” at this stage to discuss holding negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the next round of talks could take place between March 5 and March 9, with Turkey and Switzerland under consideration as potential venues.

No Planned Call Between Putin and Trump

Against the backdrop of the large-scale US operation against Iran, Putin does not plan to hold a phone conversation with President Trump in the near future, Peskov confirmed.

"No, there are no plans for a conversation with Trump at this time. Such events are not on the president's schedule,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.

On March 2, Putin held a series of phone calls with Middle Eastern leaders, including Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

