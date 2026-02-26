World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies as Russia Gets 35 in Latest Exchange

World

Russia and Ukraine have carried out another exchange of bodies of fallen military personnel, according to Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president. The transfer represents one of several such repatriation efforts conducted since the start of the conflict.

Exchange of prisoners event with people welcoming them home in Ukraine on 23 May 2025 - 17
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Exchange of prisoners event with people welcoming them home in Ukraine on 23 May 2025 - 17

"Ukraine has been handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian servicemen. Russia has received the bodies of 35 fallen Russian soldiers,” Medinsky stated.

Previous Exchanges

Information about the planned repatriation had earlier been disclosed by Shamsail Saraliyev, a member of the parliamentary coordination group on the military operation. He noted that preparations for the transfer were underway ahead of the official confirmation.

The most recent exchange before this took place on January 29. At that time, Moscow transferred 1,000 bodies to Kyiv and received the remains of 38 Russian servicemen. Medinsky indicated that those actions were conducted within the framework of agreements reached in Istanbul.

Broader Humanitarian Contacts

Throughout the conflict, Russia and Ukraine have periodically engaged in humanitarian exchanges, including both the repatriation of the dead and prisoner-of-war swaps. Several of these arrangements were facilitated with the involvement of third parties, notably the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's human rights commissioner, previously reported that more than 1,800 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity through exchanges conducted in 2025.

Status of Prisoner Exchanges

Despite continued repatriation efforts, Moskalkova stated in January that prisoner-of-war exchanges are currently blocked. She said the issue had been raised in discussions with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.

Earlier in February, Russia and Ukraine completed another swap involving active servicemen. On February 5, Russia returned 157 military personnel and transferred the same number to Ukraine. The exchange also resulted in the return of three civilians from Russia's Kursk region.

While negotiations over prisoners remain uncertain, the latest transfer of bodies signals that limited humanitarian coordination between the sides continues.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Society
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape
Planet Earth
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Popular
Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident

Aerial tensions over the Yellow Sea intensified after an encounter between US and Chinese military aircraft prompted an official apology and the suspension of planned exercises

Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident
Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM
Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape Alexander Shtorm Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader Lyuba Lulko Chinese Rare Earth Stocks Surge After US Dependency Warning Oleg Artyukov
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Germany Says Debate on Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine Is Over
Zelensky Responds to Russian Intelligence Claims on Nuclear Weapons
Zelensky Responds to Russian Intelligence Claims on Nuclear Weapons
Last materials
Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies as Russia Gets 35 in Latest Exchange
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal
Russia Faces Inflation Pressures Despite Expected Rate Cuts
Moscow Comments on Boat Incident Near Cuba as Havana Reports Armed Infiltration Attempt
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
Coffee Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.