Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies as Russia Gets 35 in Latest Exchange

Russia and Ukraine have carried out another exchange of bodies of fallen military personnel, according to Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president. The transfer represents one of several such repatriation efforts conducted since the start of the conflict.

"Ukraine has been handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian servicemen. Russia has received the bodies of 35 fallen Russian soldiers,” Medinsky stated.

Previous Exchanges

Information about the planned repatriation had earlier been disclosed by Shamsail Saraliyev, a member of the parliamentary coordination group on the military operation. He noted that preparations for the transfer were underway ahead of the official confirmation.

The most recent exchange before this took place on January 29. At that time, Moscow transferred 1,000 bodies to Kyiv and received the remains of 38 Russian servicemen. Medinsky indicated that those actions were conducted within the framework of agreements reached in Istanbul.

Broader Humanitarian Contacts

Throughout the conflict, Russia and Ukraine have periodically engaged in humanitarian exchanges, including both the repatriation of the dead and prisoner-of-war swaps. Several of these arrangements were facilitated with the involvement of third parties, notably the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's human rights commissioner, previously reported that more than 1,800 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity through exchanges conducted in 2025.

Status of Prisoner Exchanges

Despite continued repatriation efforts, Moskalkova stated in January that prisoner-of-war exchanges are currently blocked. She said the issue had been raised in discussions with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.

Earlier in February, Russia and Ukraine completed another swap involving active servicemen. On February 5, Russia returned 157 military personnel and transferred the same number to Ukraine. The exchange also resulted in the return of three civilians from Russia's Kursk region.

While negotiations over prisoners remain uncertain, the latest transfer of bodies signals that limited humanitarian coordination between the sides continues.