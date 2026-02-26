World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is not setting deadlines for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, underscoring that Russia is guided by objectives rather than dates. He made the remarks while commenting on reported calls from Washington to conclude the crisis within a month.

Sergey Lavrov
Photo: kremlin.ru by Mikhail Tereshchenko, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sergey Lavrov

"Have you heard any deadlines from us? We do not have deadlines — we have tasks. We are working on them,” Lavrov said.

Focus on Objectives

Lavrov's comments highlight a persistent position within Russian diplomacy: the emphasis on strategic goals over externally imposed timelines. The statement came amid renewed discussion of diplomatic efforts and public signals from US officials expressing urgency about reaching a settlement.

The Russian minister's formulation reflects Moscow's long-standing approach to negotiations, where the substance of agreements and security considerations take precedence over scheduling pressures.

Negotiation Calendar Adjusted

Earlier reports indicated that planned trilateral negotiations involving representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia have been postponed until early March. Officials have not yet finalized the location of the meeting.

Separately, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Geneva will host discussions between US and Ukrainian delegations on February 26. On the same day, American and Iranian representatives are also expected to meet in the Swiss city, reinforcing Geneva's status as a key diplomatic venue.

Diplomatic Context

The timing of Lavrov's remarks coincides with heightened international attention on potential negotiation frameworks. While Washington has publicly signaled impatience with the duration of the conflict, Moscow continues to frame the process in terms of achieving defined outcomes.

Observers note that differences in negotiating philosophy — particularly regarding timelines, security guarantees, and territorial questions — remain central obstacles to any rapid resolution.

Despite shifting schedules and evolving rhetoric, diplomatic contacts continue. Whether the upcoming meetings will produce tangible progress remains uncertain, but the latest statements illustrate the contrasting priorities shaping the negotiation environment.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Chinese Rare Earth Stocks Surge After US Dependency Warning
Americas
Chinese Rare Earth Stocks Surge After US Dependency Warning
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Society
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
World
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
Popular
Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM

British media cite statements by a Russian military commentator about an alleged new hypersonic missile

Russia Develops New 'Unstoppable' Missile That Outstrips Oreshnik IRBM
Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident
Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape Alexander Shtorm Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader Lyuba Lulko Chinese Rare Earth Stocks Surge After US Dependency Warning Oleg Artyukov
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Germany Says Debate on Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine Is Over
Zelensky Responds to Russian Intelligence Claims on Nuclear Weapons
Zelensky Responds to Russian Intelligence Claims on Nuclear Weapons
Last materials
Russia Faces Inflation Pressures Despite Expected Rate Cuts
Moscow Comments on Boat Incident Near Cuba as Havana Reports Armed Infiltration Attempt
Siberia’s Lost Mega-Lakes and Craters Reshaping Arctic Landscape
Russian Forces Blow Up Dam to Disrupt Supply Routes Near Kostiantynivka
Coffee Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk
Scientists Model 'Most Attractive Woman' for Russian Men
Hungary’s April Showdown: Globalists Ready to Topple Europe's Most Disloyal Leader
Yellow Sea Becomes Flashpoint Again After US and Chinese Military Aircraft Incident
Chinese Rare Earth Stocks Surge After US Dependency Warning
Paris and London Want to Stir p Another Cuban Missile Crisis
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.