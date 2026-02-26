Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is not setting deadlines for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, underscoring that Russia is guided by objectives rather than dates. He made the remarks while commenting on reported calls from Washington to conclude the crisis within a month.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Mikhail Tereshchenko, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sergey Lavrov

"Have you heard any deadlines from us? We do not have deadlines — we have tasks. We are working on them,” Lavrov said.

Focus on Objectives

Lavrov's comments highlight a persistent position within Russian diplomacy: the emphasis on strategic goals over externally imposed timelines. The statement came amid renewed discussion of diplomatic efforts and public signals from US officials expressing urgency about reaching a settlement.

The Russian minister's formulation reflects Moscow's long-standing approach to negotiations, where the substance of agreements and security considerations take precedence over scheduling pressures.

Negotiation Calendar Adjusted

Earlier reports indicated that planned trilateral negotiations involving representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia have been postponed until early March. Officials have not yet finalized the location of the meeting.

Separately, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Geneva will host discussions between US and Ukrainian delegations on February 26. On the same day, American and Iranian representatives are also expected to meet in the Swiss city, reinforcing Geneva's status as a key diplomatic venue.

Diplomatic Context

The timing of Lavrov's remarks coincides with heightened international attention on potential negotiation frameworks. While Washington has publicly signaled impatience with the duration of the conflict, Moscow continues to frame the process in terms of achieving defined outcomes.

Observers note that differences in negotiating philosophy — particularly regarding timelines, security guarantees, and territorial questions — remain central obstacles to any rapid resolution.

Despite shifting schedules and evolving rhetoric, diplomatic contacts continue. Whether the upcoming meetings will produce tangible progress remains uncertain, but the latest statements illustrate the contrasting priorities shaping the negotiation environment.