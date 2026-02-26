Moscow Comments on Boat Incident Near Cuba as Havana Reports Armed Infiltration Attempt

The Kremlin stated that it is proceeding from information indicating that individuals detained aboard a US-flagged boat near Cuba admitted intentions to carry out terrorist acts.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A watch booth on the beach

"There is nothing to comment on here, considering that, as reported by Havana, the captured Cuban citizens who attempted to enter the island's territory with weapons in their hands acknowledged that they sought to infiltrate the territory with the aim of committing terrorist actions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov emphasized that the case involves what he described as a confession and that it should be treated accordingly. He added that Russia is calling for restraint regarding the situation around Cuba.

Cuban Authorities Report Casualties

Cuban officials reported that a vessel flying the American flag unlawfully entered the country's territorial waters and opened fire. According to the Cuban Interior Ministry, border guards responded with gunfire, resulting in fatalities aboard the boat.

"At the time of publication, on the foreign side four attackers were neutralized and six were wounded,” the Cuban Interior Ministry stated.

Authorities indicated that the vessel was detected on the morning of February 25 approximately one nautical mile northeast of the El-Pino channel in Villa Clara Province. A patrol unit consisting of five border service officers intercepted the boat identified by registration number FL7726SH. Individuals injured during the exchange of fire were evacuated and received medical assistance, Cuban officials said.

US Officials: Civilian Boat Involved

Subsequent reporting by The New York Times, citing a US official, indicated that the boat was not affiliated with either the US Navy or the Coast Guard. The official described the vessel as a civilian craft that was part of a flotilla engaged in evacuating relatives from Cuba.

The official initially said the shootout involved a civilian US vessel that was part of a flotilla removing relatives from Cuba. He added that the vessel did not belong to the US Navy or the Coast Guard. Later, intelligence assessments confirmed that the incident concerned a single, separate vessel.

The US Coast Guard declined to comment on the incident, redirecting inquiries to the State Department.

Washington's Reaction

US Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that the administration does not view the incident as particularly serious or alarming.

"The situation we are observing, we hope, is not as bad as one might fear,” Vance said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the episode as unusual and stated that US authorities are working to determine whether any American citizens or permanent residents were affected.

"A great deal could have happened here, but I will not speculate on what it might have been. There are many possibilities. It is enough to say that exchanges of fire on the open sea are highly unusual events. This does not happen every day,” Rubio said.