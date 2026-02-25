Senior Ukrainian Officials Detained in Major Embezzlement Probe

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The commander responsible for logistics in the Ukrainian Air Force, Andriy Ukrainets, and the head of the Security Service directorate in the Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanichenko, were detained on suspicion of embezzling 1.4 billion hryvnias allocated for the construction of aircraft shelters. The development was reported by Strana.ua via its Telegram channel.

SBU officers
Photo: president.gov.ua by Administration of the President of Ukraine of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
SBU officers

Allegations Center on Safety and Costs

According to the publication, investigators believe that the shelter projects failed to meet safety requirements. The structures allegedly did not provide adequate protection for aviation assets, while the cost of the work was reportedly inflated.

Claims of Attempted Bribery

The report further states that 13 million hryvnias — roughly one percent of the total project value — were allegedly intended for transfer to military counterintelligence personnel as a bribe to conceal violations. The detentions were confirmed by Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Separate Account Mentions Dollar Sum

In a separate statement, member of parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko said the officials were detained over a suspected bribe totaling 320,000 US dollars. He added that both individuals are under suspicion for misappropriating funds linked to the construction of protective facilities for airfields.

Ukrainian authorities have not disclosed further details of the investigation. The case has drawn attention amid ongoing scrutiny of defense spending and military infrastructure projects.

