Xi Jinping Calls for Equal Participation in Ukraine Peace Process

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for equal participation of all parties in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Xi Jinping

The Chinese leader stated that all sides must be equally involved in the peace process. He also stressed that the key priority in addressing the Ukraine issue lies in seeking solutions through dialogue.

Xi Jinping made the remarks during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the agency reported.

Beijing's Position on Escalation Risks

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning commented on claims by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service regarding alleged plans by the United Kingdom and France to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. She underlined that China urges all parties involved in the Ukraine conflict to avoid actions that could lead to further escalation.