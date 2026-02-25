European Intelligence Services Sow Fears Over Russian Real Estate Deals

Russia has allegedly created a network of "Trojan horses" to conduct a coordinated sabotage campaign, according to The Telegraph, which cited current and former officials from three European intelligence agencies. The reported trigger for concern involved property transactions near sensitive facilities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru Espionage

Allegations Surround Property Purchases

The newspaper claims that Russian intelligence services may be behind various real estate acquisitions. The article states that the transactions involved summer houses, cottages, warehouses, abandoned schools, city apartments, and even entire islands. Sources cited by The Telegraph suggested that such properties could serve as observation footholds. According to the publication, even churches associated with the Russian Orthodox Church have raised questions among security officials.

"If you had talked about this 15 years ago, people would have said you had watched too many Tom Cruise films. Now the situation has changed.” Charlie Salonius-Pasternak, expert interviewed by The Telegraph

One of the newspaper's sources proposed that such activities could be aimed at testing NATO's resolve in the so-called "gray zone.” Another source argued that Europe's critical infrastructure remains highly vulnerable and called for a rapid response to address risks linked to these transactions.

Putin Comments on Europe and Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if Europe were to start a war with Russia, Moscow would have no one to negotiate with to end it. Earlier, NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said the alliance was considering the possibility of preemptive strikes in response to what were described as potentially aggressive Russian actions.

At the same time, Putin remarked that any direct conflict between Europe and Russia would end very quickly. He contrasted such a scenario with the Ukraine conflict, describing Russia's actions there as "surgical” and "careful.”

Reports of Germany's Contingency Planning

Authorities in Germany have reportedly been developing a large-scale contingency plan for a potential military confrontation with Russia, according to The Wall Street Journal. The document allegedly outlines the eastward deployment of hundreds of thousands of NATO troops.

The report indicates that roughly 800,000 military personnel from Germany, the US, and other alliance members would rely on German infrastructure for logistical movements. The plan, said to span approximately 1,200 pages, details which ports, rivers, railways, and highways would be utilized. Despite logistical challenges, Germany would function as a staging ground rather than a frontline state in the event of a full-scale conflict.