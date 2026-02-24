World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation

Pavel Durov, the founder of the messaging platform Telegram, has commented on reports of a criminal case initiated against him in Russia. In a statement published on his official channel, Durov described the proceedings as an attempt to restrict fundamental rights.

Pavel Durov
Photo: flickr.com by TechCrunch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Pavel Durov
"Russia has opened a criminal case against me for alleged complicity in terrorism. Every day, authorities invent new pretexts to limit Russians' access to Telegram, seeking to suppress the right to privacy and freedom of speech.”

Official Response From the Kremlin

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the situation by pointing to what he described as Telegram's reluctance to cooperate with Russian authorities. He emphasized that relevant state agencies act within their legal mandate.

"We are, of course, familiar with these publications. They were prepared using materials from the FSB, which carries out its functions. A large number of violations and a lack of cooperation from Telegram's administration have been recorded. Significant volumes of content potentially posing risks to national security have also been identified.”

Nature of the Investigation

Russian media outlets, including Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Komsomolskaya Pravda, reported that Durov's actions are being examined under provisions related to alleged facilitation of terrorist activities. Citing law enforcement sources, the publications referenced statistics concerning crimes reportedly linked to Telegram since 2022.

Authorities also stated that the platform failed to comply with regulatory directives requiring the removal or blocking of thousands of channels, chats, and bots accused of distributing prohibited content.

Regulatory Measures and Restrictions

Sources within the technology sector earlier indicated that Russian regulators had moved to slow down Telegram's performance within the country. The federal communications watchdog later confirmed that restrictions remain in place due to what officials described as continued non-compliance with national legislation.

Peskov added that decisions regarding potential blocking or further limitations on messaging platforms fall outside the Kremlin's authority and instead lie with specialized government agencies.

