Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker

Former United Nations commission member and military analyst Igor Nikulin has commented on a video released by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which shows footage filmed inside a government bunker. In remarks to journalists, Nikulin stated that the shelter appears to originate from the Soviet period.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ President of Ukraine visited the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. (53375400864)

Assessment of the Bunker's Design

Nikulin argued that specific visual elements reveal what he described as a distinctly Soviet architectural style. He noted that recent cosmetic renovations and modern furnishings do not obscure the bunker's original structural features.

According to the analyst, the design characteristics align with facilities constructed during the era of the USSR, when authorities built hardened shelters capable of withstanding extreme scenarios.

Criticism and Political Context

Nikulin criticized Zelensky's public rhetoric regarding the Soviet past. He claimed that despite official policies of decommunization, Ukrainian leadership continues to use infrastructure created decades earlier.

He suggested that political principles lose relevance when state security considerations arise, particularly for senior officials.

"If the bunker dates back to Soviet times, then engineers designed it to endure a nuclear strike as well as chemical and biological threats. That makes it an exceptionally secure structure. Zelensky would not have survived without protection from such a facility.”

Public Attention to the Footage

Zelensky published the bunker video on February 24, the anniversary of the start of Russia's military operation. He previously acknowledged that he spent extended periods inside the shelter during the early stages of the conflict.

The release of the footage has drawn attention to the location and function of government protective infrastructure in Kyiv, as well as to broader debates surrounding historical legacy and national policy.