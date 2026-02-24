Former United Nations commission member and military analyst Igor Nikulin has commented on a video released by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which shows footage filmed inside a government bunker. In remarks to journalists, Nikulin stated that the shelter appears to originate from the Soviet period.
Nikulin argued that specific visual elements reveal what he described as a distinctly Soviet architectural style. He noted that recent cosmetic renovations and modern furnishings do not obscure the bunker's original structural features.
According to the analyst, the design characteristics align with facilities constructed during the era of the USSR, when authorities built hardened shelters capable of withstanding extreme scenarios.
Nikulin criticized Zelensky's public rhetoric regarding the Soviet past. He claimed that despite official policies of decommunization, Ukrainian leadership continues to use infrastructure created decades earlier.
He suggested that political principles lose relevance when state security considerations arise, particularly for senior officials.
"If the bunker dates back to Soviet times, then engineers designed it to endure a nuclear strike as well as chemical and biological threats. That makes it an exceptionally secure structure. Zelensky would not have survived without protection from such a facility.”
Zelensky published the bunker video on February 24, the anniversary of the start of Russia's military operation. He previously acknowledged that he spent extended periods inside the shelter during the early stages of the conflict.
The release of the footage has drawn attention to the location and function of government protective infrastructure in Kyiv, as well as to broader debates surrounding historical legacy and national policy.
Ukraine’s president offered an unprecedented look at his underground wartime shelter while reiterating positions on ceasefire guarantees, European integration, and the timing of future elections.