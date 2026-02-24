Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans

Russia has delivered renewed warnings about nuclear risks and potential escalation scenarios in the Ukraine conflict. Statements from Vladimir Putin and Russia's intelligence services signal growing concern in Moscow over what officials describe as increasingly dangerous developments.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Юрий Д.К., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Grand Kremlin Palace at winter night (2)

Putin Comments on Nuclear Risks

Speaking at a meeting of the Federal Security Service board, Vladimir Putin stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine employ every available tactic against Russia except nuclear measures.

"The adversary does not shy away from any other means. They likely understand how that could end.”

The Russian president argued that Ukrainian authorities seek to disrupt any prospects for a negotiated settlement. He also cited intelligence reports suggesting possible threats to Russian energy infrastructure.

Pipeline Security Concerns

According to Putin, Russian agencies have obtained information about alleged plans targeting major gas pipelines beneath the Black Sea. He specifically mentioned the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream systems.

"We are speaking about the possible destruction of our gas systems along the bottom of the Black Sea.”

Moscow has repeatedly framed energy infrastructure as a critical security issue, warning that attacks on such assets could produce severe geopolitical consequences.

SVR Allegations Against Western States

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR, released separate claims involving France and the United Kingdom. The agency alleged that both countries consider supplying Ukraine with components and technologies associated with a so-called "dirty bomb.”

The SVR asserted that Western policymakers view such measures as a means to strengthen Kyiv's position. The agency further argued that any transfer of nuclear-related materials would violate international agreements, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The intelligence service also stated that Germany declined participation in the alleged initiative.

"Those behind such plans should not hope to avoid responsibility. Everything secret eventually becomes known.”

Kremlin Reaction

Responding to the SVR statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the reported scenarios as highly alarming.

"This represents a blatant violation of international legal norms and remains potentially extremely dangerous.”

Peskov emphasized that Moscow would closely monitor the situation and factor such information into Russia's broader security calculations.

While Western governments have not confirmed the allegations, the statements underscore the continued intensity of rhetoric surrounding nuclear risks and strategic stability in the conflict.