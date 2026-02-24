World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans

World

Russia has delivered renewed warnings about nuclear risks and potential escalation scenarios in the Ukraine conflict. Statements from Vladimir Putin and Russia's intelligence services signal growing concern in Moscow over what officials describe as increasingly dangerous developments.

Grand Kremlin Palace at winter night (2)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Юрий Д.К., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Grand Kremlin Palace at winter night (2)

Putin Comments on Nuclear Risks

Speaking at a meeting of the Federal Security Service board, Vladimir Putin stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine employ every available tactic against Russia except nuclear measures.

"The adversary does not shy away from any other means. They likely understand how that could end.”

The Russian president argued that Ukrainian authorities seek to disrupt any prospects for a negotiated settlement. He also cited intelligence reports suggesting possible threats to Russian energy infrastructure.

Pipeline Security Concerns

According to Putin, Russian agencies have obtained information about alleged plans targeting major gas pipelines beneath the Black Sea. He specifically mentioned the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream systems.

"We are speaking about the possible destruction of our gas systems along the bottom of the Black Sea.”

Moscow has repeatedly framed energy infrastructure as a critical security issue, warning that attacks on such assets could produce severe geopolitical consequences.

SVR Allegations Against Western States

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR, released separate claims involving France and the United Kingdom. The agency alleged that both countries consider supplying Ukraine with components and technologies associated with a so-called "dirty bomb.”

The SVR asserted that Western policymakers view such measures as a means to strengthen Kyiv's position. The agency further argued that any transfer of nuclear-related materials would violate international agreements, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The intelligence service also stated that Germany declined participation in the alleged initiative.

"Those behind such plans should not hope to avoid responsibility. Everything secret eventually becomes known.”

Kremlin Reaction

Responding to the SVR statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the reported scenarios as highly alarming.

"This represents a blatant violation of international legal norms and remains potentially extremely dangerous.”

Peskov emphasized that Moscow would closely monitor the situation and factor such information into Russia's broader security calculations.

While Western governments have not confirmed the allegations, the statements underscore the continued intensity of rhetoric surrounding nuclear risks and strategic stability in the conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Trump Vs. Putin and Xi: Strait of Hormuz Drills Seen as Political Shield for Tehran
Asia
Trump Vs. Putin and Xi: Strait of Hormuz Drills Seen as Political Shield for Tehran
Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel
Americas
Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel
Unidentified Boeing from Andrews Base Traverses Russia, Carries 'Unusual Cargo'
World
Unidentified Boeing from Andrews Base Traverses Russia, Carries 'Unusual Cargo'
Popular
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'

Ukraine’s president offered an unprecedented look at his underground wartime shelter while reiterating positions on ceasefire guarantees, European integration, and the timing of future elections.

Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
Russian Foreign Intelligence: London and Paris Discuss Nuclear Transfers to Ukraine
Suicide Bomber Attacks Police Officers at Moscow Rail Hub
Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel Andrey Mihayloff Iran is not Venezuela Costantino Ceoldo Strategic Infrastructure and Silent Wars: The Nord Stream Sabotage Yury Bocharov
Uzbek President Honors Migrant Worker After Dramatic Child Rescue in St Petersburg
Moscow Marks Anniversary of Military Campaign With Call for Diplomatic Path
Mass Shawarma Poisoning: 87 People Fall Ill in Perm Region
Mass Shawarma Poisoning: 87 People Fall Ill in Perm Region
Last materials
Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations
Seven Most Beneficial Vegetables to Eat During Lent for Spring Immunity
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Diabetes Drug Mounjaro Shows Unexpected Impact on Alcohol Consumption
Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia
Moscow Marks Anniversary of Military Campaign With Call for Diplomatic Path
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
Russian Foreign Intelligence: London and Paris Discuss Nuclear Transfers to Ukraine
Suicide Bomber Attacks Police Officers at Moscow Rail Hub
Mass Shawarma Poisoning: 87 People Fall Ill in Perm Region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.