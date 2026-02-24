Moscow Marks Anniversary of Military Campaign With Call for Diplomatic Path

Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine while remaining open to a peaceful resolution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks marking the fourth anniversary of the campaign's start. He acknowledged that the operation's objectives have not yet been fully achieved.

Photo: Kremlin.Ru by the Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin

Moscow Reiterates Diplomatic Intentions

Peskov stated that Russia intends to keep pursuing its goals through political and diplomatic means. He emphasized that Moscow has consistently supported the idea of a negotiated settlement. According to the Kremlin representative, efforts to resolve the situation peacefully began at the earliest stages of the conflict.

Peskov added that the future course of events now depends largely on the actions of the Ukrainian side, framing the conflict's outcome as contingent on Kyiv's decisions.

Zelensky Points to Expanding Drone Capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his own message on the anniversary, focusing on Ukraine's rapidly growing drone production. He said the country had progressed from relying on foreign military supplies to manufacturing more than three million FPV drones annually.

Zelensky argued that current output remains insufficient and pledged to further increase production. Ukrainian officials previously outlined priorities that include strengthening air defenses, halting Russian advances, and targeting Russia's energy revenues.

European Union Reaffirms Support

European Union leaders used the anniversary to reiterate their political backing for Ukraine. In a joint statement, EU representatives declared that Ukraine's future lies within the European Union and praised Kyiv's reform efforts despite wartime conditions.

European officials again pledged continued support, expressing confidence that Ukraine would eventually join the bloc.

Reports Highlight US Diplomatic Timeline

Bloomberg, citing European officials and NATO representatives, reported that Washington hopes to reach agreements on ending the conflict by July 4, the US Independence Day. The date carries symbolic significance as the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence.

US President Donald Trump previously described this year's planned celebrations as exceptionally масштабные, while several analysts suggested that a diplomatic breakthrough could align with broader political messaging in Washington.

Conflicting Positions Remain

Russia continues to insist on the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from territories claimed by Moscow and demands international recognition of those regions. Kyiv rejects territorial concessions. Ukrainian authorities have expressed hopes for ending active hostilities during 2026, though major disagreements persist.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff voiced optimism about potential progress, stating that proposals developed in consultation with American counterparts could help move the parties closer to a settlement.