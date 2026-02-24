Russian Foreign Intelligence: London and Paris Discuss Nuclear Transfers to Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (known for Russian initials as SVR - Sluzhba Vneshney Razvedki) stated that London and Paris were "working on resolving issues” connected with the possible transfer of nuclear-related capabilities to Ukraine. The assertion immediately triggered strong reactions from Russian officials, who described the information as highly alarming.

Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Maksim Denisov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Moscow

SVR Statement Raises Nuclear Concerns

According to the intelligence agency, Ukrainian authorities could seek more favorable conditions for ending hostilities if the country possessed atomic weapons or at least a so-called "dirty bomb.” The statement also claimed that Berlin had declined to participate in what the agency characterized as a dangerous venture. The SVR further alleged that discussions involved the covert provision of European components, equipment, and technologies related to such capabilities.

Kremlin Reaction

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the reported information as "extremely important” and "potentially very dangerous.” He emphasized that any such developments would carry serious implications for the global non-proliferation regime, particularly given the ongoing armed conflict in Europe.

Peskov stated that Russia would take the intelligence claims into account during continuing negotiations. He characterized any hypothetical decision to transfer nuclear weapons or related technologies as a blatant violation of international legal norms and principles.

No Immediate Comment from Other Parties

At the time of the statement, officials in Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and France had not publicly commented on the allegations. The absence of immediate responses left the claims unverified, while the remarks continued to circulate in Russian political discourse.

Federation Council Appeals for Investigations

The Federation Council of Russia announced that Russian senators had appealed to lawmakers in the United Kingdom and France, as well as to international organizations, urging investigations based on the SVR's assertions. Senators warned that any confirmation of such actions could escalate tensions and create new security risks across Europe.

The appeal cited Russia's nuclear doctrine, noting that aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear power would be interpreted as a joint attack. to the European Parliament, the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Warnings of Escalation

Russian lawmakers argued that the alleged scenarios, if substantiated, could undermine established non-proliferation frameworks and intensify the conflict. They called on international institutions to use their mandates to conduct appropriate checks and inquiries.