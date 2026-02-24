World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'

World

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky released a video message showing, for the first time, the underground bunker from which he and his team operated during the early stages of the conflict. Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 24 reported that the footage displayed interior signage, including references to the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers' leadership.

Underground bunker
Photo: Мария Круглова is licensed under public domain
Underground bunker

An Unseen Wartime Location

In the recording, Zelensky emphasized that many critical decisions were made inside the facility. He noted that the site had never previously been shown to the public. The video also briefly captured the president's workspace, where he conducted phone calls with foreign leaders during the initial phase of hostilities in February 2022.

According to Zelensky, the bunker housed a large number of personnel at the outbreak of the conflict. He recalled that hundreds of individuals worked from the shelter as events rapidly unfolded.

Early Warnings and International Contacts

Zelensky stated that he held numerous conversations from the underground office with international counterparts, including then-US President Joe Biden. He described receiving repeated security warnings and proposals for evacuation. Recounting his response, Zelensky repeated a phrase that became widely associated with the early days of the war, stressing that his priority was securing military assistance rather than leaving the country.

Previously, in interviews given during 2022, Zelensky described persistent calls from security officials and allied representatives urging him to depart Ukraine following the escalation of hostilities.

Life in the Shelter

The Ukrainian leader recently reflected on the extent of time spent in protected locations. He explained that while he continued to work primarily from the presidential office, he now descends into shelter mainly during nighttime air raid alerts. Earlier media reports, including coverage by The Sunday Times, suggested that Ukraine's leadership relocated to underground facilities immediately after the conflict began, though initial expectations reportedly envisioned a far shorter stay.

Ceasefire, Risks, and EU Aspirations

In parallel with the bunker revelations, Zelensky addressed the broader trajectory of the conflict in an interview with The Financial Times. He characterized the situation as approaching what he termed the "beginning of the end,” while warning that any ceasefire lacking firm security guarantees could introduce significant dangers.

Zelensky also urged the European Union to clarify Ukraine's membership timeline, expressing a desire for a concrete accession date. He argued that prolonged uncertainty could create strategic vulnerabilities for future generations.

Russian officials have previously described potential EU membership for Ukraine as a matter of national sovereignty, noting that the bloc does not constitute a military alliance. Statements from the Kremlin have framed the issue within this context.

More from the FT interview: 

  • Ukraine and Russia are at the “beginning of the end” of the war.
  • “I am asking Europe to set a date for Ukraine’s accession to the EU — let us not allow a situation where future leaders or the next generation face Russia blocking Ukraine’s EU membership for 50 years.”
  • On certain sections of the front, Ukrainian forces advanced after Russian troops’ Starlink satellite communications stopped functioning.
  • The US believes the war would end if Ukraine ceded the entire Donbas to Russia. “I do not believe that is all Russia wants,” Zelensky said, adding that Russia “cannot be trusted.”
  • “Ukraine needs a ceasefire — yesterday, today, tomorrow. We do not need a pause. We need the end of the war.”

Positions on Russia and Negotiations

Zelensky maintained that Moscow's approach to ending the conflict remains inconsistent, asserting that Russia continues to maneuver diplomatically. He rejected claims that Ukraine would use any ceasefire solely to regroup for renewed offensive operations.

He further indicated that the United States, now led by President Donald Trump, has signaled interest in achieving a resolution within a defined timeframe. Zelensky acknowledged the possibility of external pressure aimed at accelerating negotiations.

Elections and Public Opinion

Discussion surrounding Ukraine's electoral future has intensified. Zelensky stated earlier that elections and a national referendum could take place several months after a ceasefire. Subsequent remarks highlighted the complexity of public sentiment, with polling data revealing mixed views regarding the appropriate timing of such political processes.

Surveys conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology pointed to substantial support for holding elections following the cessation of active hostilities, while also capturing skepticism among some respondents.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

International diplomatic contacts have persisted alongside battlefield developments. Recent negotiations involving representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine underscored ongoing disagreements, particularly on politically sensitive matters. Participants acknowledged that progress on core issues remained limited.

Conflict Background

Russia's military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022 following an announcement by President Vladimir Putin, who cited security considerations and the protection of Donbas residents. Since then, the conflict has reshaped European security debates, global energy markets, and international diplomatic alignments.

Zelensky shows his bunker
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
