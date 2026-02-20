Azerbaijan Rejects Accusations After Washington Demonstration Disruption

The Washington Post reported that members of the security detail of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev allegedly confronted demonstrators in Washington. Several participants in a rally calling for the release of Azerbaijani political prisoners stated that individuals assaulted them near the Waldorf Astoria hotel on February 19.

Authorities Receive Information About the Incident

Washington police forwarded details of the reported altercation to the US Department of State. Journalists requested official comment from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States, while officials refrained from providing immediate public statements.

Baku Responds to the Allegations

The Azerbaijani outlet Minval rejected the accusations, describing them as a deliberate provocation. The publication asserted that a group of radical activists attempted to disrupt the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation.

According to the report, protesters shouted hostile slogans, behaved aggressively, and tried to breach secured areas near the hotel. The outlet maintained that security personnel acted in coordination with Washington law enforcement officers.

Aliyev's Visit Draws International Attention

Ilham Aliyev traveled to Washington to attend the first session of the Board of Peace, an international body established in Davos on January 22 with representatives from twenty countries. US President Donald Trump addressed the gathering, alongside leaders including Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nikol Pashinyan, and Edi Rama.

Officials have not released further details about the Washington incident. The differing accounts continue to fuel debate across media platforms and diplomatic circles.