Biden’s Call to Putin: Intelligence Fears and the Diplomacy Behind the Scenes

World

Former US President Joe Biden placed a direct call to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021 after receiving intelligence reports that deeply unsettled the White House, according to The Guardian. Sources cited by the publication claim that American intelligence agencies had delivered assessments suggesting that the Russian leader might use his annual state-of-the-nation address to justify potential military actions related to Ukraine.

Joe Biden
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Intelligence Assessments Trigger Concern

The report states that US officials briefed Biden roughly a week before Putin's scheduled address. The intelligence allegedly indicated that the speech could contain rhetoric laying the groundwork for escalatory steps. The possibility prompted serious concern at the highest levels of the American administration.

According to former Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the president reacted with unusual urgency. "He expressed his concerns and also proposed holding a summit in the coming months,” she recalled, describing the atmosphere surrounding the decision to initiate direct communication.

The Speech That Defied Expectations

Despite the apprehension fueled by intelligence projections, Putin's address ultimately did not include the aggressive elements that analysts had feared. Observers noted the absence of the anticipated signals, an outcome that contrasted sharply with earlier warnings.

One day later, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the completion of inspections involving forces from the Southern and Western military districts, ordering troops to return to their permanent bases. The move drew attention in both diplomatic and analytical circles.

Political Reverberations Years Later

The episode has regained visibility amid continued debates over the origins and trajectory of the Ukraine conflict. On August 16, 2025, following a summit with President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Putin publicly agreed with Trump's assertion that a different outcome in the 2020 US election might have altered the course of events.

Trump has repeatedly characterized the Ukraine crisis as the result of what he called "Biden's failure,” while also stating that he understood Russia's objections to Ukraine's potential entry into NATO. These remarks continue to shape political narratives in the US and beyond.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
