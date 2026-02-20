World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Unidentified Boeing from Andrews Base Traverses Russia, Carries 'Unusual Cargo'

World

An unidentified aircraft from the United States crossed Russian territory on the morning of February 20, when observers detected it over Murmansk Oblast. Officials did not release detailed information about the flight. The unusual route quickly fueled discussion among analysts and media outlets. Military expert Yuri Knutov suggested that the aircraft may have transported "unusual cargo,” while separate reports pointed to the possible presence of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on board.

An airplane in the sky
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
An airplane in the sky

Flight Path Across Russian Regions

Flight tracking data from Flightradar showed that a Boeing 787-8 departed from Andrews Air Force Base, located near Washington. The aircraft proceeded along a route that carried it over several Russian regions, including Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, and Kirov Oblasts, as well as the Republic of Bashkortostan. After leaving Russian airspace, the plane entered Kazakhstan and later continued toward Uzbekistan.

The tracking service did not display information about the crew. In comments to Gazeta.ru, Yuri Knutov proposed that the aircraft may have delivered cargo to Kazakhstan amid expanding cooperation between Washington and Astana. He noted that Russia could have authorized the transit if diplomatic arrangements existed.

Claims of 'Unusual Cargo'

Knutov stated that the aircraft carried "100 percent unusual cargo,” though he refrained from specifying what that description implied. He emphasized that Russian authorities would have reacted immediately had the flight violated airspace rules. His remarks intensified public curiosity about the mission and purpose of the journey.

Reports of Presidential Travel

RIA Novosti, citing data from FlightAware, reported that the aircraft may have transported Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to the publication, Mirziyoyev participated in the first meeting of the Board of Peace, which addressed developments surrounding Gaza. The session took place in Washington.

Available flight data indicated that the presidential aircraft departed from the US base on February 19 at 22:12 Moscow time and arrived in Tashkent on February 20 at 10:13 Moscow time. Earlier reports confirmed Mirziyoyev's presence at the Washington meeting.

Coverage of the event also highlighted linguistic details. Observers noted that Mirziyoyev spoke in Russian during the session, distinguishing him from other post-Soviet leaders. Kazakhstan's president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed participants in English, while other representatives did not deliver speeches.

