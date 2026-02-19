NATO Medical Aircraft Evacuate 200 Wounded Officers from Ukraine

Medical aircraft from NATO countries regularly arriving in the Polish city of Rzeszów near the Ukrainian border deliver medicines and equipment and evacuate seriously wounded Western military personnel, Russian honored military pilot Vladimir Popov said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

Photo: dvidshub.net by GRAFENWOEHR, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US military

"They bring medicines, medical supplies, or medical equipment to Rzeszów, and on the return flight, so as not to operate an empty flight, they transport the sick and wounded. Previously, this may have been done by transport aircraft and was less noticeable. Now the activity has intensified,” Popov stated.

He noted that the Russian Armed Forces have stepped up strikes against industrial and energy facilities, as well as command and communication hubs in Ukraine. According to Popov, European instructors and military advisers were often located at such facilities.

Popov said that NATO medical aircraft can accommodate up to 40 stretcher patients and up to 10 seated wounded individuals. In his assessment, four such aircraft could evacuate around 200 people. He added that this indicates the presence of military personnel in Ukraine who could not remain there.