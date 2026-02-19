Multiple Medical Aircraft Arrive at Rzeszów Airport Near Ukraine Border

Over the past two days, at least four medical aircraft have arrived at Rzeszów Airport in Poland, located near the Ukrainian border.

On the evening of February 17, a medical-configured Boeing 737 operated by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) arrived from Oslo. The airline's website indicates that the aircraft is used for missions related to Ukraine.

The following day, three additional aircraft were recorded landing at the airport: a Cessna 550 Citation Bravo operated by Austria's Tyrol Air Ambulance from Innsbruck; a Learjet 75 belonging to Poland's state emergency medical aviation service; and a Dornier 328-310 operated by the German non-profit emergency service ADAC Luftrettung, which arrived from Nuremberg and later departed for Hamburg.

Speculation About the Purpose of the Flights

Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin noted that Rzeszów serves as a key logistical hub for the deployment and evacuation of foreign volunteers fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He suggested that the arrival of a flying hospital could indicate a significant strike on Ukrainian positions.

Military observer and retired colonel Viktor Baranets stated that the Boeing 737 may have arrived to evacuate wounded American officers. According to him, such personnel are typically first transported to Polish hospitals, while those with severe injuries are then transferred to Germany and subsequently to the United States.

Baranets claimed that similar aircraft have previously visited Rzeszów only a few times during the conflict, allegedly to evacuate high-ranking officers injured in strikes on command posts.

Possible Links to Recent Strikes

Some commentators suggested that the medical flights could be connected to reports of a strike in Sumy targeting a restaurant where Ukrainian officers and foreign volunteers were allegedly present.

Another version links the flights to reports of a strike involving a large aerial bomb against a Ukrainian Armed Forces deployment point near the Pokrovsk direction, where personnel from the 59th Assault Brigade were said to be concentrated.

Major General Sergei Lipovoy suggested that a field hospital aircraft may have arrived to evacuate high-ranking wounded individuals who could have been present at a command post. He speculated that NATO officers might have been among those targeted.

Honored military pilot and Major General Vladimir Popov expressed a similar view, stating that the Boeing could have been used to evacuate high-ranking foreign specialists, while not ruling out the possibility that wounded volunteers were also transported.