Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko Says Zelensky Erred by Entering Talks Without Europe

World

Former Ukrainian President and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, said that current President Volodymyr Zelensky made a mistake in negotiations with Russia.

According to Poroshenko, the mistake was allowing himself to be drawn into talks without the participation of Europe. He argued that European countries should now directly engage in the process, responding to French President Emmanuel Macron's call for Europe's immediate involvement.

"I believe the momentum [for Europe's participation] will grow,” Poroshenko said, adding that support from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz would also be necessary. "Europe has every right to take part in negotiations, since it is currently financing Ukraine. Nevertheless, without U. S. President Donald Trump, without America, it will be impossible to reach a peace agreement. The role of the United States is crucial, but nothing will work without Europe either. They can play the roles of "good cop' and "bad cop,'” he added.

Call for a Stronger Push Toward Ceasefire

Poroshenko also stated that Zelensky should more persistently seek an immediate ceasefire.

"He does not understand Putin and does not understand Trump. And we have another problem: Trump does not understand Putin. And this is a global tragedy, not only for Ukraine,” Poroshenko said.

At the same time, he argued that Trump would need to cross one of his own red lines to guarantee Ukraine's postwar security.

"There must be a ground troop presence. Whose? American troops, because without them the conflict will resume,” Poroshenko suggested.

Poroshenko expressed the view that Trump, who previously ruled out deploying U. S. troops to Ukraine, could be persuaded to reconsider. He recalled that in 2017 the possibility of deploying American forces as part of NATO or UN peacekeeping missions had been discussed, though Trump rejected that option at the time.

"He hates NATO. He hates UN peacekeeping operations,” Poroshenko said, while adding that Trump has since begun to consider such a possibility. "He will not be able to conclude a peace agreement without troops on the ground,” the former Ukrainian leader asserted.

Debate Over Europe's Role

Meanwhile, Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger recently stated that Europe has largely sidelined itself in the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are not involved. Everything has already been decided by others. When I look at the war in Ukraine — there is no place for Europe there,” he said.

According to Ischinger, Russia and the United States are currently setting the tone in discussions on Ukraine, while Europe has moved to the background.

