Political tensions surrounding Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Volodymyr Zelensky intensified after sharp accusations about Ukraine's failed counteroffensive.
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, commented on what he described as an emerging confrontation between former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Writing on Telegram, Medvedev reacted to Zaluzhnyi's recent statements with a brief remark: "Well, that's it.”
In an interview with The Associated Press, Zaluzhnyi openly accused Zelensky of contributing to the failure of Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive. According to the former commander, the operational plan he developed with NATO support collapsed because Ukraine's political leadership did not allocate the necessary resources.
Zaluzhnyi emphasized that he frequently challenged Zelenskyy's military strategy and disagreed with the president on key defense decisions. He portrayed these disputes as a persistent source of friction inside Ukraine's leadership.
Zaluzhnyi also recalled an incident from September 2022, when officers of the Security Service of Ukraine visited his office. He described the episode as an "act of intimidation” that followed a tense meeting at the presidential office. He stated that he even warned officials about the possibility of deploying military personnel if pressure escalated.
The Security Service of Ukraine denied conducting any search of Zaluzhnyi's office, while acknowledging that the address appeared in an unrelated investigation.
Observers continue to mention Zaluzhnyi as a potential challenger to Zelenskyy. Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, described the former Ukrainian commander as "more rational” than the current Ukrainian leader. Journalist Alexander Yunashev pointed out that Zaluzhnyi retains significant public support, although some backers may have reconsidered their stance after his departure to Europe.
