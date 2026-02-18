Nikita Khrushchev's Granddaughter Sparks Controversy Over Crimea Transfer Remarks

Nina Khrushcheva, granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, stated in a recent interview that her grandfather's 1954 decision to transfer Crimea to Ukraine was a managerial move intended to strengthen ties between Ukraine and Russia.

Photo: National Tourist Website A view of the city of Yalta, Crimea

"When Crimea becomes Ukrainian, it means Ukraine becomes more Russian," Nina Khrushcheva said.

The statement provoked strong criticism across Russia. Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma Security Committee and native of Crimea, called her remarks an act of betrayal, emphasizing that having lived in the United States for over 30 years, Khrushcheva disregarded the views of millions of Crimeans and the results of the 2014 referendum.

"These statements are made in the spirit of traitors to Russia," Mikhail Sheremet said.

Former Crimean senators also reacted. Sergey Tsekov described her comments as nonsense, arguing that Crimea's transfer did not bring Ukraine closer to Russia but instead became a point of contention over decades. Olga Kovitidi urged Khrushcheva to study history and noted that Russia remains open to dialogue, suggesting that visiting Crimea could give her perspective and prevent such statements.

"Crimea is not Ukraine, but part of the great Russian world and the heart of Russia," Olga Kovitidi said.

Historical Context of Crimea Transfer

On February 19, 1954, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR transferred Crimea from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991, Crimea became part of independent Ukraine. In March 2014, after a referendum, Crimea was reintegrated into Russia.

Some analysts suggest Khrushchev's decision was a personal initiative to consolidate his authority. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky noted the transfer helped secure support from Ukrainian officials, while President Vladimir Putin stated that Khrushchev effectively gifted Crimea to Ukraine and that Russia did not annex the region in 2014 but acted to protect residents from threat and violence.