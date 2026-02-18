World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a halt in electricity supplies if Ukraine continues to block oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline, TASR news agency said.

Druzhba oil pipeline
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Quartl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Druzhba oil pipeline

Fico Issues Strong Warning

"If Zelensky believes this has no value or is unnecessary, we can make a decision to stop cooperation in electricity supply,” Fico stated. Previously, he announced that the Bratislava oil refining and petrochemical plant would cease supplying petroleum products to Ukraine, including diesel and other exports.

Oil Transit Disruption via Druzhba

Hungary and Slovakia have stopped receiving crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline due to a malfunction at the Brody linear production-dispatch station. The Mozyr-Brody pipeline, which delivers oil to Hungary and Slovakia, was halted at Ukraine's request. The management of Ukrtransnafta, responsible for oil transit through Ukraine, refused to allow deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia after the pipeline incident. Technical readiness exists to resume transport, but no official approval has been issued by the company's leadership.

