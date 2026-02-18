World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Airbus Returns to Ukraine for Critical Helicopter Maintenance

In response to Kyiv's persistent requests for maintenance of 55 Airbus helicopters (H225, H145, and H125) purchased in 2018, Airbus Group has returned to Ukraine. Diplomatic sources indicate that, in recent months, Airbus Helicopters personnel have been conducting technical maintenance on aircraft that were inoperable or could not be transported, both in western Ukraine and near the front line in the east.

H225 Super Puma N53 (4)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Державна служба України з надзвичайних ситуацій, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Reducing Tensions with Ukraine

The return of Airbus helps ease tensions on the Ukrainian side. Unlike competitors such as Boeing or the French Thales group, Airbus left Ukraine in February 2022 to maintain access to Russian titanium, a critical material for aerospace production. Initially, Airbus planned to conduct maintenance in early 2025, but Donald Trump's decision in March to temporarily halt US intelligence sharing with Kyiv delayed the project.

Helicopter Fleet Details and Operational Use

The fleet sold to Ukraine included both new and used helicopters, some configured for military tasks and intended for search-and-rescue and medical evacuation operations. Ukrainian forces regularly use these aircraft to transport wounded soldiers and reportedly to intercept drones such as the Geran-&frac12.

When the helicopters were delivered in 2018, Kyiv criticized their condition. On January 18, 2023, an H225 helicopter carrying Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi and his deputy crashed, further heightening Ukraine's dissatisfaction. This helicopter was part of the original 2018 delivery batch.

Renewed Cooperation and Local Maintenance

Ties between Airbus and Kyiv began improving in 2025. At the Paris Air Show in June, Airbus signed a cooperation agreement with the defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, emphasizing that maintenance of Ukrainian helicopters would be carried out domestically in Ukraine.

