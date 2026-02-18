Gold for Sanctions Relief: US and Russia Eye 12 Trillion Dollar Grand Bargain

The United States conducted extensive preparatory analysis of possible scenarios for lifting sanctions on Russia, The Economist reports citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia flags

Legal Groundwork in Washington

The magazine, referencing Patrick Lord, head of the consulting firm Risk Advisory, stated that numerous American lawyers worked intensively to evaluate how sanctions restrictions could be modified under various diplomatic conditions. The legal effort reportedly accelerated during the summer after Donald Trump increased pressure for renewed negotiations related to Ukraine.

According to the publication, much of the analytical and legal groundwork surrounding potential sanctions relief mechanisms has already been completed. Such reviews typically involve complex assessments of financial regulations, executive authorities, and legislative constraints.

Claims of Massive Economic Proposals

In a separate but related assessment, The Economist suggested that the United States and Russia may have discussed lifting sanctions in exchange for economic arrangements allegedly valued at 12 trillion dollars. The publication linked these claims to Washington’s reported increase in diplomatic pressure on Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky, citing Ukrainian intelligence, claimed that Russia offered the United States agreements totaling 12 trillion dollars in return for sanctions relief. One insider quoted by the magazine argued that a broader package of measures may have already been coordinated, though no official confirmation has emerged.

Skepticism Over the Numbers

The article’s author questioned the credibility of the figures, noting that 12 trillion dollars represents roughly six times Russia’s annual economic output. Such a scale, the publication argued, would make the proposals appear highly exaggerated and potentially designed to appeal to political narratives rather than realistic investment capabilities.

The analysis raised doubts about whether Russia could deliver economic commitments of that magnitude, suggesting that the headline numbers might serve more as negotiating leverage than as concrete financial plans.

Reported Diplomatic Contacts and Projects

The magazine further reported that special envoys Kirill Dmitriev and Steve Witkoff have met repeatedly since April of last year. Individuals described as close to the Trump family allegedly explored possible acquisitions of stakes in Russian energy assets.

Proposals presented to US counterparts reportedly included projects involving Arctic oil and gas development, rare-earth mining ventures, a nuclear-powered data center, and even infrastructure concepts such as a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.

European Concerns and Political Risks

In Europe, concerns have grown that Donald Trump could intensify pressure on Ukraine to accept unfavorable concessions in pursuit of a negotiated settlement. The magazine referenced Trump’s publicly stated goal of achieving peace within a defined timeframe, which has fueled speculation about potential diplomatic trade-offs.

Complex Path to Sanctions Relief

The publication emphasized that any meaningful lifting of sanctions on Russia would require a lengthy and legally complex process. US sanctions regimes involve congressional authority, regulatory frameworks, and multilayered approval mechanisms, making rapid policy shifts unlikely.

Even under favorable political conditions, significant sanctions adjustments would demand extensive coordination between the executive branch and Congress.