Iran Conducts Strait of Hormuz Drills Amid Threats to Global Oil Flow

World

As part of ongoing military exercises, Iran has temporarily closed parts of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping to implement "measures ensuring navigational safety,” reports Fararu. The drills, named "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz,” aim to test the readiness of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and simulate potential response scenarios.

STS004-37-716 - Strait of Hormuz
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
STS004-37-716 - Strait of Hormuz

Strategic Importance of the Strait

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy artery, carrying about 20% of the world's oil and up to 30% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. Iran has repeatedly warned it could close the strait, most recently during these drills amid heightened tensions with the United States.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, stated that the decision to close the strait rests with Iran's top leadership. "As a serviceman, I declare that we are ready to implement closure whenever instructed by our senior officers,” he said during the exercises, emphasizing that weapons used in real combat would differ from those demonstrated during drills.

Military Exercises and Tensions

The drills involve missile ships and simulated land strikes against hypothetical targets in the strait, along with drone operators using reconnaissance and strike drones. Iran conducted similar live-fire exercises in the area weeks ago without announcing a closure.

The exercises follow threats from US President Donald Trump, who warned of "very harsh measures” if a deal with Tehran collapsed. Earlier, Washington reinforced its military presence in the Middle East, including ships and aircraft, ahead of ongoing nuclear discussions in Geneva. CBS reported that Trump also promised support for Israeli strikes on Iran if no agreement is reached.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
