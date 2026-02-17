World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Navy Ready to Break Through Western Maritime Blockades

World

Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the President of Russia and chairman of the Maritime Board, outlined what he described as serious risks to Russia's maritime trade. The Russian Navy remains prepared to defend sea lines of communication, he said in an interview with Arguments and Facts. In addition, the Russian Navy is ready to take action to break a blockade if need be.

Russian Navy
Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Russian Navy

Naval Protection of Maritime Routes

"NATO's plans include scenarios involving the blockade of the Kaliningrad region, the seizure of merchant vessels, and acts of sabotage against underwater infrastructure, after which they would cynically blame Russia. If peaceful solutions fail, the Navy will break and eliminate the blockade,” Patrushev said.

He argued that substantial naval forces should maintain a permanent presence along key maritime corridors, including regions far from Russian territory. Such deployments, he noted, would deter what he called "Western privateers.”

Concerns Over Escalation in the Atlantic

Patrushev warned that a lack of firm response could embolden Western states. He suggested that this dynamic might eventually lead to attempts to restrict Russia's maritime access, particularly within the Atlantic basin.

Recent Vessel Detentions Highlight Tensions

In early January, British forces participated in a United States-led operation to detain the tanker Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, sailing under the Russian flag in the North Atlantic near Scotland. US authorities cited alleged sanctions violations as the reason for the detention, while Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that the crew acted in accordance with international law.

Later in January, French authorities detained another tanker operating under what officials described as a flag of convenience. According to maritime officials in France, the vessel had departed from Murmansk, indicating Russian origin. Authorities transferred the captain to judicial officials, while the remaining crew members stayed aboard the vessel.

Vladimir Putin previously warned that actions aimed at damaging Russia's economic interests, including measures targeting the so-called shadow fleet, would generate broader consequences, particularly for the countries initiating such steps.

The situation surrounding Russia's maritime trade and naval posture continues to attract attention amid persistent geopolitical tensions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ukraine Leaves Munich Empty-Handed: German Media Assess Security Conference Outcome
World
Ukraine Leaves Munich Empty-Handed: German Media Assess Security Conference Outcome
Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level
World
Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva
World
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva
Popular
Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level

Russia’s ambassador to Canada stated that Ottawa cannot expect a return to normal relations without what he described as atonement toward Moscow, underscoring the continued strain between the two countries

Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Ukraine Leaves Munich Empty-Handed: German Media Assess Security Conference Outcome
Navalny Poisoning Version Challenged by Forensic Standards and Timeline
Private Sector Supports Record-Breaking US Independence Day Festivities Oleg Artyukov Maslenitsa Week: Russians Bid Farewell to Winter 2026 Andrey Mihayloff Navalny Poisoning Version Challenged by Forensic Standards and Timeline Lyuba Lulko
Investors Show Record Pessimism on the Dollar Amid Rising US Uncertainty
Gastroenterologist Warns Which Ingredients Turn Soup Unhealthy
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva
Last materials
Russian Navy Ready to Break Through Western Maritime Blockades
Moscow Braces for Snowiest Winter Since 1966, Meteorologists Say
April 1 Blackout? Telegram Faces Possible Full Block in Russia as Rumors Swirl
Geneva Talks Overshadowed by Arrest of Former Ukrainian Energy Minister
Private Sector Supports Record-Breaking US Independence Day Festivities
Investors Show Record Pessimism on the Dollar Amid Rising US Uncertainty
Top Hanging Plants for Year-Round Color on Terraces and Patios
Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level
Maslenitsa Week: Russians Bid Farewell to Winter 2026
Gastroenterologist Warns Which Ingredients Turn Soup Unhealthy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.