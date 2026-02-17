Russian Navy Ready to Break Through Western Maritime Blockades

Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the President of Russia and chairman of the Maritime Board, outlined what he described as serious risks to Russia's maritime trade. The Russian Navy remains prepared to defend sea lines of communication, he said in an interview with Arguments and Facts. In addition, the Russian Navy is ready to take action to break a blockade if need be.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky Russian Navy

Naval Protection of Maritime Routes

"NATO's plans include scenarios involving the blockade of the Kaliningrad region, the seizure of merchant vessels, and acts of sabotage against underwater infrastructure, after which they would cynically blame Russia. If peaceful solutions fail, the Navy will break and eliminate the blockade,” Patrushev said.

He argued that substantial naval forces should maintain a permanent presence along key maritime corridors, including regions far from Russian territory. Such deployments, he noted, would deter what he called "Western privateers.”

Concerns Over Escalation in the Atlantic

Patrushev warned that a lack of firm response could embolden Western states. He suggested that this dynamic might eventually lead to attempts to restrict Russia's maritime access, particularly within the Atlantic basin.

Recent Vessel Detentions Highlight Tensions

In early January, British forces participated in a United States-led operation to detain the tanker Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, sailing under the Russian flag in the North Atlantic near Scotland. US authorities cited alleged sanctions violations as the reason for the detention, while Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that the crew acted in accordance with international law.

Later in January, French authorities detained another tanker operating under what officials described as a flag of convenience. According to maritime officials in France, the vessel had departed from Murmansk, indicating Russian origin. Authorities transferred the captain to judicial officials, while the remaining crew members stayed aboard the vessel.

Vladimir Putin previously warned that actions aimed at damaging Russia's economic interests, including measures targeting the so-called shadow fleet, would generate broader consequences, particularly for the countries initiating such steps.

The situation surrounding Russia's maritime trade and naval posture continues to attract attention amid persistent geopolitical tensions.