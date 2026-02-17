Geneva Talks Overshadowed by Arrest of Former Ukrainian Energy Minister

The order to detain former Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko may have originated within the circle of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reports. The outlet outlines two main theories to explain why a new anti-corruption case emerged just before negotiations in Geneva.

Theory One: External Pressure from Washington

The first theory suggests that US actors initiated the move as part of a strategy to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky into accepting terms of a peace agreement allegedly discussed earlier by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Anchorage. Supporters of this interpretation note that authorities revived the case against Galushchenko immediately before the Geneva talks and shortly after Zelensky's firm statements in Munich, where he rejected concessions on Donbas.

According to the publication, the detention serves as a signal to the Ukrainian leadership, implying that the political consequences of resisting compromise could prove severe. Galushchenko previously received formal notice of suspicion after allegedly attempting to leave the country. Anti-corruption bodies claim that the former minister engaged in financial misconduct, including money laundering.

Theory Two: Domestic and Transatlantic Political Struggles

The second theory links the detention to opponents of Donald Trump, including figures associated with the Democratic Party and organizations now aligned more closely with European political interests. Strana.ua argues that these actors seek to reshape Ukraine's parliamentary majority, form a new government under coalition control, and influence resource flows in strategic sectors such as energy and defense.

The outlet emphasizes that Zelensky appears unwilling to accept the scenarios outlined in either theory. The authors speculate that future investigations could target other high-profile officials, including former presidential office head Andriy Yermak or members of the president's inner circle.

Negotiations and Diverging Expectations

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine would not accept compromises that undermine territorial integrity. He acknowledged that no resolution had been reached on Donbas and expressed frustration over what he described as repeated calls for Ukrainian concessions. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, Zelensky argued that US proposals sometimes focus disproportionately on Ukraine rather than Russia.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration increased pressure on Kyiv ahead of the Geneva talks. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected claims of coercion, stating that Washington does not impose agreements but seeks to facilitate negotiations. "We are not trying to force anyone into a deal. We simply want to help,” Rubio said, adding that the United States would not push parties toward unfavorable terms.

The situation surrounding the Galushchenko case and the broader diplomatic context continues to fuel debate over the intersection of domestic politics, international pressure, and the future of negotiations.