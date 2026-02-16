Canada Told to Atone Before Russia as Diplomatic Tensions Reach Critical Level

Canada must atone for its sins before Russia to restore relations, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti. He stated that without such steps, the Canadian political class should not expect a return to 'business as usual.'

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kenny Louie from Vancouver, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Canadian flag

Stepanov argued that under current conditions Moscow and Ottawa cannot maintain meaningful intergovernmental cooperation. If Canadian authorities show remorse, Russia would then decide whether it stands ready to respond positively, he added.

Disputes Deepen Diplomatic Rift

The ambassador previously criticized Canada's refusal to extradite SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka, describing the decision as sheltering a Nazi collaborator and rehabilitating Nazism. He characterized the move as a deliberate position by Canadian authorities.

Russian-Canadian relations have drifted toward a serious crisis amid several developments in Canada, including proposals from radical political groups to seize Russian diplomatic assets. Stepanov warned that any potential confiscation of Russian diplomatic property could sever diplomatic ties completely.

In recent years, tensions between Russia and Canada have intensified over sanctions, differing assessments of the conflict in Ukraine, and reciprocal restrictions on diplomats. Governments traditionally treat attempts to seize diplomatic property as an extremely serious challenge, one that can trigger retaliatory measures and even a rupture of relations.

The standoff between Moscow and Ottawa remains highly strained, with both sides facing mounting political and diplomatic pressures.