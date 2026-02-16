South Korea Boosts Russian Shrimp Imports to Multi-Year High

South Korea increased imports of Russian shrimp to their highest levels in several years, RIA Novosti reports, citing data from the country's statistical service.

Photo: freepik.com by bearfotos is licensed under Free More info Shrimp

In January 2026, South Korea purchased Russian shrimp worth 54 million dollars. A higher figure appeared only once in recent years — in December 2023, when imports totaled 63.2 million dollars. In January 2025, the value stood at 33.8 million dollars.

In physical terms, shipments of Russian shrimp to South Korea reached two thousand tons in the first month of the year. The volume almost doubled compared with the same period a year earlier.

Trade statistics also show that by the end of 2025, seafood supplies from China to Russia climbed to their highest value since 2015. Shrimp accounted for 42.3 million dollars of that total. Russia additionally imported frozen crabs worth 145.5 thousand dollars, langoustines valued at 12.4 thousand dollars, and lobsters totaling 624 dollars.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Russia imported 20 thousand tons of Indian shrimp in 2024, underscoring the scale of the country's seafood trade flows.