World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

South Korea Boosts Russian Shrimp Imports to Multi-Year High

World

South Korea increased imports of Russian shrimp to their highest levels in several years, RIA Novosti reports, citing data from the country's statistical service.

Shrimp
Photo: freepik.com by bearfotos is licensed under Free More info
Shrimp

In January 2026, South Korea purchased Russian shrimp worth 54 million dollars. A higher figure appeared only once in recent years — in December 2023, when imports totaled 63.2 million dollars. In January 2025, the value stood at 33.8 million dollars.

In physical terms, shipments of Russian shrimp to South Korea reached two thousand tons in the first month of the year. The volume almost doubled compared with the same period a year earlier.

Trade statistics also show that by the end of 2025, seafood supplies from China to Russia climbed to their highest value since 2015. Shrimp accounted for 42.3 million dollars of that total. Russia additionally imported frozen crabs worth 145.5 thousand dollars, langoustines valued at 12.4 thousand dollars, and lobsters totaling 624 dollars.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Russia imported 20 thousand tons of Indian shrimp in 2024, underscoring the scale of the country's seafood trade flows.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Trump’s Short-term Wins Could Lead to Long-term US Isolation
Americas
Trump’s Short-term Wins Could Lead to Long-term US Isolation
French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU
Europe
French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Society
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Popular
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists

Reports claim hidden cameras have been installed in some Chinese hotels to secretly film Russian tourists, with the footage allegedly sold online through subscription channels

Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva
Navalny Poisoning Version Challenged by Forensic Standards and Timeline
Telegram Blocks Over 235,000 Channels in Massive One-Day Crackdown
Navalny Poisoning Version Challenged by Forensic Standards and Timeline Lyuba Lulko Valentine’s Day: How a Romantic Tradition Became a Global Money Machine Andrey Mihayloff Iran’s Missile Arsenal vs. America’s Armada: Deal or Strike — The Military Equation Yury Bocharov
Nutritionist Reveals Simple Habits for Healthier Heart
Russia-Ukraine Talks: Energy Truce and Territorial Issues on Agenda in Geneva
Kremlin Rejects Claims of Navalny Poisoning with Epibatidine
Kremlin Rejects Claims of Navalny Poisoning with Epibatidine
Last materials
Russia-Ukraine Talks: Energy Truce and Territorial Issues on Agenda in Geneva
Navalny Poisoning Version Challenged by Forensic Standards and Timeline
Kremlin Rejects Claims of Navalny Poisoning with Epibatidine
Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva
Telegram Blocks Over 235,000 Channels in Massive One-Day Crackdown
Nutritionist Reveals Simple Habits for Healthier Heart
Valentine’s Day: How a Romantic Tradition Became a Global Money Machine
Russian Model Who Killed Self in New York Appears in Epstein Files
Video: US Navy Destroyer Collides with Supply Ship During At-Sea Refueling
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.