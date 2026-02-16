Russia-Ukraine Talks: Energy Truce and Territorial Issues on Agenda in Geneva

Negotiations on Ukraine set to take place in Geneva will address a broader range of issues than previous rounds held in Abu Dhabi, including territorial matters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Photo: Kirov District Executive Committee by BelTA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus

Broader Agenda in Geneva

According to Peskov, the expanded agenda explains the participation of presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who will head the Russian delegation.

"Medinsky remains the head of our negotiating delegation. Why did he not participate in the previous two rounds? Because those meetings focused on security matters and issues directly related to the military. At that time, our group was led by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and consisted primarily of military representatives. This time, a broader range of issues is to be discussed, including the main questions — those concerning territories and other key matters,” Peskov said.

Peskov added that President Vladimir Putin maintains constant contact with the negotiators and provides detailed instructions before their departure.

Energy Truce and Schedule

According to TASS, the talks scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva will also include discussions of a potential energy truce. Peskov previously stated that Geneva was chosen for logistical convenience to synchronize the schedules of all parties.

The two previous rounds of negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict were held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and February 4-5. The sides described those discussions as constructive.

Delegations Arrive in Geneva

First delegations for negotiations on Ukraine and the situation surrounding Iran arrived in Geneva on February 15. The arrival of participants is expected to continue until February 17.

It was previously reported that Switzerland will not participate in the February 17-18 Ukraine talks in Geneva at the request of the parties involved. The energy truce is expected to be one of the key topics.

Composition of the Russian Delegation

In addition to Medinsky, the Russian delegation will include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials, Peskov said. Admiral Igor Kostyukov will also attend. He previously headed the Russian delegation at the Abu Dhabi meetings.

Presidential special representative Kirill Dmitriev will also travel to Switzerland. According to Peskov, Dmitriev is working on a separate track related to economic cooperation. A TASS source earlier stated that Dmitriev is focused on restoring relations between Russia and the United States and, as before, will not formally join the Russian delegation participating in the trilateral negotiations. He is expected to hold talks with the U.S. delegation in Geneva.

Participants from Ukraine and the United States

The third round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States is scheduled for February 17-18. Russian media previously reported that the Russian delegation would include between 15 and 20 members. Peskov also noted earlier that European representatives would not take part in the meetings.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Presidential Office chief Kyrylo Budanov. It includes:

Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia,

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov,

Chief of the General Staff Andrii Ihnatov, and other officials.

The U.S. delegation will include presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.