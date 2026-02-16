World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Rejects Claims of Navalny Poisoning with Epibatidine

The Kremlin has firmly rejected accusations that Alexei Navalny* was poisoned, describing the claims as unfounded and politically motivated.

Grand Kremlin Palace at winter night (2)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Юрий Д.К., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Grand Kremlin Palace at winter night (2)

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to journalists' questions regarding a joint statement issued on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The statement alleged that Navalny had been poisoned with epibatidine and claimed that "only the Russian state had the capability” to use such a substance.

Kremlin Response to Western Statement

Peskov characterized the accusations as "very negative” and emphasized that Moscow does not accept them.

"We naturally do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and without any basis. We firmly reject them,” he stated.

Joint Declaration at Munich Security Conference

On February 14, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France released a joint statement during the Munich Security Conference. The countries asserted that Navalny had been poisoned with epibatidine, a toxin derived from the skin of an Ecuadorian poison dart frog. According to the statement, this conclusion was based on an analysis of his biological samples.

The signatories accused Russia of potentially violating the Chemical Weapons Convention. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the claims as an information campaign intended to divert attention from domestic issues in Western countries.

Official Reports on Navalny's Death

According to the regional department of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Navalny felt unwell after a walk on February 16, 2024, lost consciousness, and died.

Preliminary information cited by RT indicated that a blood clot may have caused his death. The regional Investigative Committee launched a procedural review to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

*Alexei Navalny is included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK foundation that he established was included in the register of foreign agents, recognised as an extremist, undesirable organisation and banned in Russia.

