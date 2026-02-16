World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Switzerland Declines Participation in Ukraine Talks Hosted in Geneva

World

Switzerland will not take part in the upcoming negotiations on Ukraine scheduled to take place in Geneva from February 17 to 18, according to a source cited by RIA Novosti.

Les Paquis Lighthouse, Geneva, Switzerland
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Dennis G. Jarvis, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Les Paquis Lighthouse, Geneva, Switzerland

"Switzerland does not participate in negotiations that it hosts at the request of the parties,” the publication stated.

Parallel Consultations on Iran

According to the source, consultations on Iran will occur simultaneously in Geneva. The talks on the Iranian issue will involve mediators from Oman.

Energy Ceasefire on the Agenda

A new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Geneva on February 17-18. One of the key topics under discussion will be a potential energy ceasefire.

The Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The upcoming meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing both military and energy-related aspects of the conflict.

