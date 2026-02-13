World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kim Jong Un’s Daughter, Comrade Kim Ju Ae, Emerges as Likely Successor

World

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose presumed name is Kim Ju Ae, represents the most likely successor to the country's leadership, Korea expert Andrei Lankov, professor at Kookmin University in Seoul believes.

Kim Jong-Un
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Office of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kim Jong-Un

The researcher noted that the North Korean leader has spent several years carefully promoting his daughter's public image.

"Kim Jong Un began advancing her in advance so that she would become familiar, visible, and widely recognized," Lankov told Lenta.ru publication.

On February 12, Reuters, citing South Korean intelligence sources, reported that Pyongyang has taken steps to strengthen Kim Ju Ae's status as a potential successor, including her alleged involvement in political decision-making processes.

South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun commented on the intelligence assessment, highlighting a notable shift in terminology.

"In the past, the intelligence services described Kim Ju Ae as being "under consideration as a successor,' but this time the phrase "in the stage of being designated as successor' was used.”

What Is Known About Kim Jong Un's Daughter

The identity of Kim Jong Un's daughter remains officially unconfirmed. The name Kim Ju Ae, frequently used in foreign media, still constitutes an assumption rather than verified information.

Analysts also disagree on her precise age. Most estimates suggest she was born in either 2012 or 2013, though no definitive data has been released by North Korean authorities.

According to Lankov, North Korean state media avoids using a personal name, instead referring to the young figure through various honorific titles.

"She appears under different titles. For a period, she was called 'comrade,' a term used for senior leadership. Later, she was described with an expression that roughly translates as 'the great person who guides the path.'"

Japanese researchers estimate that Kim Ju Ae has appeared more than 600 times in official North Korean media, an unusually high number for a member of the ruling family.

State rhetoric has also increasingly referenced dynastic symbolism. Reports note the use of the phrase "Paektu bloodline,” a term deeply connected with North Korea's ruling mythology.

Potential Challenges for Future Successor

Lankov pointed to potential resistance from North Korea's traditionally conservative military and political elite, which has historically been dominated by older male figures.

"There are certainly risks. But if the girl demonstrates strength and toughness, the elite will adapt.”

Observers also recall Kim Ju Ae's presence at high-profile diplomatic events, where she appeared with her father during meetings involving major international leaders.

Shifting Attitudes Within North Korea's Elite

Lankov additionally noted gradual changes in gender dynamics within North Korea's ruling structures. Women have increasingly occupied senior government positions in recent years.

"The younger generation of North Korea's elite already understands that women can hold positions of power.”

He referenced the prominent role of Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, who has long been viewed as one of the most influential figures in the country's political hierarchy.

While earlier periods may have limited the possibility of female leadership, contemporary developments suggest evolving elite attitudes, particularly among younger officials.

