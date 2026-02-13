World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Niger Announces Mobilization Amid Escalating Tensions with France

World

Niger has begun mobilization efforts in preparation for a potential conflict with France, General Amadou Ibro, chief of staff to Niger's leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, declared during a public rally.

Nigerian soldiers
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/africom/40866295544/ by USAFRICOM, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Nigerian soldiers
"Know this, we are going to war with France. We were not at war, now we are going to war with France.”

General Amadou Ibro accused Paris of intending to launch military actions against Niger. France, however, categorically rejected these allegations. According to Jeune Afrique, French military officials dismissed the claims as unfounded.

French Armed Forces spokesperson Colonel Guillaume Vernet stated that French intervention in Niger "is out of the question.” He described Ibro's remarks as part of what he called an "information war,” which, he argued, originated in Niamey.

Niger Blames France for Domestic Instability

Nigerien authorities have repeatedly accused Paris of contributing to instability within the country, Jeune Afrique reported. Earlier, Abdourahamane Tchiani publicly alleged that French President Emmanuel Macron, along with the leaders of Benin and Côte d'Ivoire — Patrice Talon and Alassane Ouattara - supported the Islamic State.

Tchiani claimed that these countries bore responsibility for an attack on Niamey's airport in late January 2026. Approximately 40 armed militants reportedly took part in the assault.

The attack was repelled through joint operations conducted by Niger's armed forces and Russian military personnel. Nigerien security forces stated that around 20 militants were killed during the confrontation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

France Previously Closed Embassy and Withdrew Troops

France's Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of its embassy operations in Niger in January 2024. Officials stated that the diplomatic mission would remain closed "until further notice,” while engagement with Niger would continue from Paris.

"The embassy will continue its activities from Paris. In particular, it will maintain contact with French citizens on the ground and with NGOs operating in the humanitarian sector.”

France also withdrew its military contingent from Niger following the July 2023 coup. President Emmanuel Macron declared that Paris would end military cooperation with Niger's new authorities.

"We will end military cooperation with the current authorities of Niger, as they no longer wish to engage in the fight against terrorism.”

International observers described the coup as a significant setback for French influence in the region. France 24 noted that the political upheaval highlighted a broader shift in West Africa's geopolitical landscape.

