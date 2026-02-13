World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Ready to Give Up Donbas as Ukraine Talks Move to Geneva

World

The next round of negotiations on Ukraine will take place in Geneva on February 17-18, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Switzerland
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ank Kumar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Switzerland

Format and Participants of the Meeting

The meeting will proceed in a trilateral format involving the United States and Ukraine. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president, will lead the Russian delegation.

Earlier, Politico reported that the talks could take place in Abu Dhabi or Miami. According to the publication's sources among American officials, the meeting could "achieve some progress.”

Security Guarantees and Washington's Position

The United States signaled to Ukraine that it will not finalize a security guarantees agreement until Kyiv and Moscow reach a broader understanding on ending the war, Politico wrote, citing two European and one American official.

An American source explained that Donald Trump does not attempt to use security guarantees as leverage against Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, before signing any document, he seeks to resolve multiple outstanding issues to ensure that a guarantees agreement does not complicate future peace negotiations.

Statements from Kyiv and Possible Concessions

Ukraine may be ready to accept "the most difficult concession” and relinquish control over Donbas, The Atlantic reported, citing two unnamed advisers to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would prefer no deal at all rather than forcing Ukrainians to accept unfavorable terms.

"Ukraine is not losing on the battlefield. We are in a hurry to end the war. But that does not mean rushing into an agreement regardless of the conditions.”

The Ukrainian president emphasized his readiness to continue fighting if necessary to secure what he described as a dignified and lasting peace.

Previous Talks and Outstanding Disputes

The previous round of negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. Participants included US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Igor Kostyukov headed the Russian delegation, while Kyrylo Budanov led the Ukrainian side. The parties described the discussions as constructive.

According to Politico, Russian and Ukrainian representatives reached a general understanding on how to define a ceasefire regime and the potential structure of a demilitarized zone.

"The parties reached general agreement on how to define a ceasefire and what a demilitarized zone might look like if leaders decide to stop the fighting. However, the key questions — the future map of Ukraine and the presence of Western forces — remain unresolved.”

Sources described the territorial dispute as the primary obstacle, noting that neither side intends to abandon its position. At the same time, Western officials said the talks created "a sense that a path forward exists.”

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
