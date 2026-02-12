World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mass Food Poisoning and Diarrhea Hit Ukraine’s Parliament Members

World

Several deputies in the Verkhovna Rada reportedly developed symptoms of illness, including fever and digestive problems, according to the Ukrainian media outlet Strana.ua, which cited a parliamentarian from Volodymyr Zelensky's party, Servant of the People.

Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Reported Symptoms Among Deputies

The source claimed that dozens of individuals inside the parliament fell ill. The reported symptoms included extremely high fever, with temperatures allegedly approaching 40 degrees Celsius, as well as diarrhea and vomiting.

"Dozens of people in parliament have been poisoned. Symptoms include fever up to 40, while some experience diarrhea and vomiting,” the outlet quoted its source as saying.

According to the same account, the situation appears to affect representatives of the ruling party. No reliable information has emerged regarding the health status of members of other parliamentary factions.

Possible Causes Under Discussion

The publication cited two primary explanations under consideration: possible food poisoning in the Rada's cafeteria or the spread of rotavirus infection, which observers describe as actively circulating in Ukraine.

Officials have not issued comprehensive public statements confirming the scale or cause of the reported illnesses.

Political Context

Earlier, the British newspaper The Financial Times reported, citing Ukrainian and Western officials, that Volodymyr Zelensky may announce presidential elections on 24 February, the anniversary of the start of the special military operation.

Under that scenario, the Verkhovna Rada would need to adopt amendments during March and April, with a deadline of 15 May, to allow voting under martial law conditions.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
