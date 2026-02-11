Zelensky Faces Election Speculation as Zaluzhny, Klitschko, Poroshenko Named Possible Rivals

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces presidential elections, potential challengers could include former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and former President Petro Poroshenko.

Earlier, The Financial Times cited Ukrainian and Western officials who suggested that Zelensky, under pressure from the United States, may announce elections on February 24, the anniversary of the start of the special military operation.

Reports of International Pressure

According to a Western official quoted by The Financial Times, many Ukrainians believe that political processes should connect directly to Zelensky's re-election. The publication also reported that Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, would need to adopt amendments during March and April to allow voting under martial law if elections were scheduled before May 15.

The article claimed that failure to meet the proposed timeline could result in the United States reconsidering its security guarantees for Kyiv. Sources close to Zelensky told the newspaper that the president views re-election in 2026, combined with a referendum on territorial issues, as the most favorable scenario.

Concerns Over Legitimacy

Analysts expressed doubts about the feasibility and legitimacy of wartime elections. Experts noted that hundreds of thousands of soldiers remain deployed on the frontlines while millions of Ukrainian citizens currently reside abroad. They warned that such conditions could undermine the credibility of any vote.

"A compressed schedule means elections would take place while hundreds of thousands of troops serve at the front and millions of Ukrainians remain outside the country. This could place the legitimacy of the vote at risk.”

Official Denials and Political Reactions

Sources cited by RBC-Ukraine rejected the reports of imminent elections. Earlier, on February 1, Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that he occasionally considers a second presidential term but stressed that the end of hostilities remains a prerequisite for any election.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Zelensky still believes he could win another election. An anonymous Ukrainian official told the agency that the president remains confident in his chances despite declining public support since the conflict began.

Volodymyr Zelensky "is confident that he would win,” an anonymous Ukrainian official told Reuters.

Disputes Over Public Support

Member of parliament Oleksii Honcharenko strongly criticized the election speculation, arguing that no preparations for elections or territorial referendums currently exist within the Verkhovna Rada. He also claimed that Zelensky's re-election would prove impossible regardless of circumstances.

“Even if the elections are held under rockets, bombs, and with the electricity completely shut off. Even if people who fell into a coma in 2021 and are only now emerging are allowed to vote — you will never be re-elected. You, Mr. Zelensky, are hated. By everyone,” he wrote.

Recent polling data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) added further complexity to the debate. A January survey placed former military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi at the top of the public trust rankings, followed by intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, with Volodymyr Zelensky ranking third.

Trust Ratings Among Ukrainian Leaders

The KIIS survey reported the following trust levels:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi - 72 percent;

Kyrylo Budanov - 70 percent;

Volodymyr Zelensky - 62 percent.

The poll also indicated that 34 percent of respondents expressed distrust toward the president, highlighting persistent political tensions as discussions about elections continue.