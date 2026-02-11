Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow

A Telegram channel named Ukraine context reported that the Ukrainian delegation does not rule out the possibility of negotiations with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin (2025-12-02)

Claims About Recent Discussions

According to the channel's authors, participants mentioned this scenario during their most recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"There is no point in endlessly traveling to the UAE or the US. We need to meet where real decisions about future developments will take place," the channel quoted from the alleged discussions.

The publication did not provide independent confirmation of the statement or details about the participants involved.

Alleged Security Arrangements

The Telegram channel also claimed that American representatives could act as security guarantors for such a visit. The report named US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner among the figures who might accompany Ukrainian officials.

According to the same source, the delegation could theoretically depart for Russia from Warsaw. No official statements from Washington, Kyiv, or Moscow supported these claims.

Broader Political Context

Separately, The Financial Times previously reported that Ukraine's leadership might consider announcing presidential elections around February 24, the anniversary of the start of the large-scale conflict.

The newspaper noted that Kyiv may not meet proposals attributed to the administration of US President Donald Trump, which reportedly included holding elections and a referendum on a potential peace agreement before mid-May.

Officials have not publicly confirmed these scenarios, and discussions about negotiation formats and political timelines continue.