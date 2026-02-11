World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow

World

A Telegram channel named Ukraine context reported that the Ukrainian delegation does not rule out the possibility of negotiations with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin (2025-12-02)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin (2025-12-02)

Claims About Recent Discussions

According to the channel's authors, participants mentioned this scenario during their most recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"There is no point in endlessly traveling to the UAE or the US. We need to meet where real decisions about future developments will take place," the channel quoted from the alleged discussions.

The publication did not provide independent confirmation of the statement or details about the participants involved.

Alleged Security Arrangements

The Telegram channel also claimed that American representatives could act as security guarantors for such a visit. The report named US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner among the figures who might accompany Ukrainian officials.

According to the same source, the delegation could theoretically depart for Russia from Warsaw. No official statements from Washington, Kyiv, or Moscow supported these claims.

Broader Political Context

Separately, The Financial Times previously reported that Ukraine's leadership might consider announcing presidential elections around February 24, the anniversary of the start of the large-scale conflict.

The newspaper noted that Kyiv may not meet proposals attributed to the administration of US President Donald Trump, which reportedly included holding elections and a referendum on a potential peace agreement before mid-May.

Officials have not publicly confirmed these scenarios, and discussions about negotiation formats and political timelines continue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy
Americas
No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy
Greece and Malta Challenge EU Plan to Ban Russian Oil Transport
Europe
Greece and Malta Challenge EU Plan to Ban Russian Oil Transport
Genrikh Padva, Architect of Russia’s Death Penalty Moratorium, Passes Away
Society
Genrikh Padva, Architect of Russia’s Death Penalty Moratorium, Passes Away
Popular
Brussels Wants Concessions From Russia Before Peace Talks

The European Union intends to approach potential negotiations on Ukraine with a concrete list of demands for Russia, rather than general political statements, according to EU officials.

Brussels Wants Concessions From Russia Before Peace Talks
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Aliyev and Vance Seal New US–Azerbaijan Strategic Pact
Reports Claim Azov Fighters Died by Suicide Amid Heavy Fire Near Konstantinovka
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets Oleg Artyukov No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy Lyuba Lulko Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain Andrey Mihayloff
Frozen Funds Dispute: Russia Moves Toward International Litigation
No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets
Last materials
Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Russian Il-62M Military Aircraft Lands in Caracas, Flight Data Shows
Simple Post-Meal Habit Could Support Metabolism and Heart Health
Satellite Images Allegedly Show Oreshnik Missile Launchers in Belarus
Russian Zoos Report Capybara Shortage as Global Craze Reaches Peak
Ex-Head of Russian Athletics Federation Dies Amid Shocking Incident
Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete Challenges IOC Helmet Ban
Aliyev and Vance Seal New US–Azerbaijan Strategic Pact
Brussels Wants Concessions From Russia Before Peace Talks
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.