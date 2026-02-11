Russian Il-62M Military Aircraft Lands in Caracas, Flight Data Shows

A Russian Il-62M aircraft operated by the Ministry of Defense of Russia arrived in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, according to the flight-tracking account FlightWatcher on X.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Александр Бельтюков, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Ilyushin Il-62 2444555, Moscow - Domodedovo RP6414

Flight Details and Aircraft Identification

Observers identified the aircraft by its registration number RA-86495. The plane belongs to the 223rd Flight Detachment of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Tracking data shows that the Il-62M reached Caracas on February 4 at 23:34 Moscow time. The aircraft later departed the Venezuelan capital on February 11 at 07:58 Moscow time.

Background and Regional Context

Online sources highlighted the flight as notable due to recent geopolitical developments and increased attention to Russian aircraft activity in Latin America.

Earlier reports indicated that US officials expressed concern after a Russian Il-76 transport aircraft, commonly associated with military cargo operations, landed at a Cuban military airfield. The same aircraft reportedly conducted flights to Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba in late October 2025, a period marked by heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.