Satellite Images Allegedly Show Oreshnik Missile Launchers in Belarus

World

Commercial satellites operated by Planet Labs may have photographed what are believed to be self-propelled launchers of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus, according to the Telegram channel Military Chronicle.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neyroset
The publication reported that the alleged launchers were detected at the Krichev-6 airfield in the Mogilev region. No official confirmation of the images or the equipment's identity has been issued.

Discussion Surrounding the Oreshnik System

The Oreshnik missile system has attracted growing attention in recent months amid broader discussions about regional security and strategic weapons deployments. Military analysts have frequently linked the system to Russia's evolving defense posture.

Earlier, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the magazine National Defense, stated that Russia should expand production of the Oreshnik complex following the termination of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty framework.

International Reactions and Interpretations

In January, the magazine The National Interest wrote that the placement of the Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in Belarus represented a signal to Western countries. Observers interpreted the move as part of a broader pattern of military cooperation between Moscow and Minsk.

While discussions continue in media and expert circles, officials have provided limited public detail regarding the system's status or deployment specifics.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
