World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Aliyev and Vance Seal New US–Azerbaijan Strategic Pact

World

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance have signed a Strategic Partnership Charter, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan announced.

Baku, Azerbaijan
Photo: by Vadim Savitsky
Baku, Azerbaijan

According to the embassy, the document is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and unlock the significant potential of the South Caucasus region.

"This document will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between our two countries. The United States remains committed to close cooperation with Azerbaijan to realize the vast potential of the South Caucasus region,” the embassy said.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The charter outlines several priority areas for collaboration between Baku and Washington.

Regional Connectivity and Infrastructure

  • Development of transport corridors, including the TRIPP project and the Trans-Caspian Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor;
  • Simplification of trade and border-crossing procedures and strengthening international logistics.

Economy, Investment, and Technology

  • Expansion of bilateral trade and investment, with the attraction of both private and public capital;
  • Cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, data centers, and the space sector;
  • Joint research and development initiatives, innovation platforms, and support for venture capital;
  • Exchange of expertise and technical assistance to develop a skilled workforce.

Energy Cooperation

  • Development of interconnections and diversification of supply routes;
  • Support for the transit of mineral resources to global markets.

Security and Defense

  • Joint work in defense, including cooperation with the defense industry;
  • Counterterrorism efforts and strengthening cybersecurity for critical infrastructure;
  • Cooperation in humanitarian demining and the transfer of relevant technologies.

Aliyev Calls Partnership an Honor

President Aliyev described the strategic partnership with the United States as a major honor for Azerbaijan, APA reports.

"It is a great honor for us to be a strategic partner of the United States, the most powerful country in the world,” Aliyev said.

He also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Vice President Vance, and their team for contributing to peace efforts in the South Caucasus. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan is learning to live in peace and appreciates the support of the US government.

Official Visit and Closed-Door Talks

Aliyev welcomed Vice President Vance in Baku with a formal honor guard ceremony, where the national flags of both countries were displayed. The two leaders later held a brief closed-door discussion to address key items on the agenda.

The visit followed Vance's trip to Armenia, where he signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and commented on Armenia's upcoming parliamentary elections.

Earlier, President Trump said that Vance would also discuss defense equipment supplies during his visit to Baku.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
Europe
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
India Detains Oil Tankers at Sea as Russian Crude Faces Growing Pressure in Asia
World
India Detains Oil Tankers at Sea as Russian Crude Faces Growing Pressure in Asia
Former Wagner Fighter and Battalion Commander Aik Gasparyan Killed in Combat
Hotspots and Incidents
Former Wagner Fighter and Battalion Commander Aik Gasparyan Killed in Combat
Popular
Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide

Shortly before her tragic death, Aliya Galitskaya, ex-wife of Alfa-Bank board member Alexander Galitsky, recorded a video plea to President Putin alleging threats, custody disputes, and political disagreements

Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
India Detains Oil Tankers at Sea as Russian Crude Faces Growing Pressure in Asia
FSB Reveals New Details of Assassination Attempt on Russian General
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets Oleg Artyukov No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy Lyuba Lulko Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain Andrey Mihayloff
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
After Anchorage Talks, US Took Steps That Undercut Peace — Russian Foreign Minister
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Last materials
Aliyev and Vance Seal New US–Azerbaijan Strategic Pact
Brussels Wants Concessions From Russia Before Peace Talks
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets
A Simple Potato and Egg Breakfast Making a Comeback
The Forgotten Summer Flower That Blooms Until Frost
From Stress to Diabetes: When Blurred Vision Signals More Than Fatigue
Frozen Funds Dispute: Russia Moves Toward International Litigation
Greece and Malta Challenge EU Plan to Ban Russian Oil Transport
No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy
Belarus Faces Western Pressure Amid Long-Term US Strategy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.