Aliyev and Vance Seal New US–Azerbaijan Strategic Pact

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance have signed a Strategic Partnership Charter, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan announced.
According to the embassy, the document is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and unlock the significant potential of the South Caucasus region.
"This document will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between our two countries. The United States remains committed to close cooperation with Azerbaijan to realize the vast potential of the South Caucasus region,” the embassy said.
The charter outlines several priority areas for collaboration between Baku and Washington.
President Aliyev described the strategic partnership with the United States as a major honor for Azerbaijan, APA reports.
"It is a great honor for us to be a strategic partner of the United States, the most powerful country in the world,” Aliyev said.
He also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Vice President Vance, and their team for contributing to peace efforts in the South Caucasus. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan is learning to live in peace and appreciates the support of the US government.
Aliyev welcomed Vice President Vance in Baku with a formal honor guard ceremony, where the national flags of both countries were displayed. The two leaders later held a brief closed-door discussion to address key items on the agenda.
The visit followed Vance's trip to Armenia, where he signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and commented on Armenia's upcoming parliamentary elections.
Earlier, President Trump said that Vance would also discuss defense equipment supplies during his visit to Baku.
