Brussels Wants Concessions From Russia Before Peace Talks

The European Union wants to enter potential negotiations on Ukraine not with general declarations, but with a clear list of demands addressed to Moscow. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said Europe intends to formulate specific conditions for Russia as part of any settlement process, Reuters reports.
"Everyone sitting at the negotiating table, including the Russians and the Americans, needs to understand that European consent is required to make any decision. And for that, we also have conditions. These conditions should not be imposed on the Ukrainians, who are already under enormous pressure, but on the Russians,” Kallas told journalists.
Her remarks signal a shift toward a more structured European position, as Brussels seeks to assert its influence in any future diplomatic process.
US President Donald Trump previously stated that all parties would have to make concessions in order to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
At the same time, European officials acknowledge that dialogue with Russia will be unavoidable. EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said Europe needs a unified plan for engaging Moscow, noting that the EU has so far lacked a coherent strategy for resolving the conflict.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that European countries want to contribute to ending the conflict, but only in close coordination with key partners.
"We will do this only in a coordinated manner. We will do this only in coordination with Ukraine, and we will do this only in coordination with America,” Merz said.
These statements underline Europe's intent to act collectively rather than through individual national initiatives.
Russia has consistently stated that it supports ending the conflict through what it calls the elimination of its "root causes.” President Vladimir Putin has named the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as conditions for peace.
According to Putin, Donbas is a historical territory of Russia, and Moscow will seek to regain control through military or other means.
In 2025, Putin said Europe had "no peace agenda” and was "on the side of war.” He described proposals from Brussels on Ukraine as unacceptable for Moscow, arguing that their purpose was to block a genuine peace process.
These sharply opposing positions suggest that even the launch of negotiations will be complex, with the EU, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States approaching the issue from fundamentally different perspectives.
