Belarus Faces Western Pressure Amid Long-Term US Strategy

World

Western attempts to destabilize Belarus form part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on Russia through neighboring countries, Alexey Podberezkin, director of the Center for Military-Political Studies at the Almaz-Antey Corporation and professor of history, told Pravda.Ru.

Belarus flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mtaylor848, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Belarus flag

Western Pressure as Part of a Long-Term US Strategy

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service reported that the West continues to try to shake the situation in Belarus and implement a so-called "color revolution.” According to the SVR press bureau, the objective involves identifying new liberal leaders within Belarusian society.

Podberezkin explained that US plans to destabilize Belarus are a component of a long-term strategy aimed at weakening Russian influence in bordering states. Washington applies this approach consistently in countries where it can damage Russian interests without triggering direct military conflict.

"The strategy of President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden is unified in this regard: to act across all territories bordering the Russian Federation, destabilizing internal conditions and reducing Moscow's influence. The principle is to secure political, economic, and financial advantages for the US while harming Russia, yet avoiding escalation to military actions,” Podberezkin explained.

Regional Implications and the Role of Minsk and Moscow

The analyst added that similar processes are observable not only in Belarus but also in other post-Soviet countries — Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Moldova. The effectiveness of countermeasures depends on how Minsk and Moscow coordinate their strategy against Western interference.

"The success of any strategy relies on the response it receives. In 2020, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko successfully blocked pressure attempts, and today Belarus can do the same. Much will depend on how actively Belarus and Russia can act together. If the situation is neglected, an anti-Russian foothold may emerge,” Podberezkin concluded.

